MP News: Truck Driver Hits Bike, Kills 25-Year-Old Nurse In Vidisha; Flees With Purse, Phone |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver allegedly hit a bike, leading to the death of a 25-year-old nurse, and stole her purse and mobile before fleeing the spot, as reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident took place when the victim Varsha Lodhi and her husband Raj were returning to their home from her maternal house on their bike. This is when the vehicle hit them from behind.

The accident took place about eight kilometers from their village. Varsha, a nurse from Bhopal who was riding pillion, suffered severe head injuries. She was then rushed to Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital. Unfortunately, where she passed away while undergoing treatment early Wednesday morning.

The deceased had been married just 6 months ago.

Cash, jewellery worth ₹5k

Shockingly, the driver of the vehicle that hit them allegedly fled the scene with Varsha’s mobile phone and handbag, which contained over ₹5k in cash and jewelry.

Varsha’s brother-in-law, Raj Lodhi, said she worked as a nurse at Maa Hospital in Ayodhya Nagar, Bhopal. She had recently visited her parents’ home to celebrate Diwali.

Meanwhile, Raj alleged that Varsha’s phone and jewellery bag were missing after the accident, and an eyewitness told him that the accused driver took them before fleeing. Dehat police station in Vidisha is investigating the case.