MP News: Pair Of Cobras Spotted Twirling & 'Dancing' At Government School In Gwalior; VIDEO Viral | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A pair of snakes -- a male and a female cobra - were spotted slithering across a government primary school and ‘dancing’ together in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Wednesday.

The sight was witnessed while classes were in progress in Bamarol village of Bhitarwar area in Gwalior.

The matter came to fore through a video doing rounds of social media on Wednesday captured by the school staff.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the two cobras can be clearly seen twirling in sync which appears as a playful dance.

Students noticed them first!

Students were the first ones to notice the reptiles, leaving them in utter panic. They then immediately informed their teacher.

Seeing the snakes, the teachers quickly locked the students inside the classroom for safety.

According to witnesses, both snakes were quite large and were seen gliding and moving together in what appeared like a ‘dance’ for several minutes.

For about half an hour, fear and chaos spread across the school. Later, the staff managed to carefully drive the snakes out of the building. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

Teachers and students remain frightened, as the school is surrounded by bushes and waterlogged areas due to recent rains - conditions that have become a breeding ground for snakes and other reptiles.