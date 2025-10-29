 MP News: Pair Of Cobras Spotted Twirling & Dancing At Government School In Gwalior; VIDEO Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Pair Of Cobras Spotted Twirling & Dancing At Government School In Gwalior; VIDEO Viral

MP News: Pair Of Cobras Spotted Twirling & Dancing At Government School In Gwalior; VIDEO Viral

For about half an hour, fear and chaos spread across the school. Later, the staff managed to carefully drive the snakes out of the building. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Pair Of Cobras Spotted Twirling & 'Dancing' At Government School In Gwalior; VIDEO Viral | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A pair of snakes -- a male and a female cobra - were spotted slithering across a government primary school and ‘dancing’ together in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Wednesday. 

The sight was witnessed while classes were in progress in Bamarol village of Bhitarwar area in Gwalior. 

The matter came to fore through a video doing rounds of social media on Wednesday captured by the school staff. 

Watch the video here:

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Moves Closer To Becoming Operational, Airport Security Handed Over To CISF
Navi Mumbai News: NMIA Moves Closer To Becoming Operational, Airport Security Handed Over To CISF
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Issues Public Apology After Outburst During Substitution El Clasico Clash Against Barcelona - VIDEO
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Issues Public Apology After Outburst During Substitution El Clasico Clash Against Barcelona - VIDEO
Laura Wolvaardt's Masterclass: South African Skipper Smashes 169 Runs Off 143 Balls During SA W Vs ENG W ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match In Guwahati
Laura Wolvaardt's Masterclass: South African Skipper Smashes 169 Runs Off 143 Balls During SA W Vs ENG W ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match In Guwahati
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Earns ₹301 Crore During Diwali Festive Rush, But Misses October Revenue Target
Maharashtra News: MSRTC Earns ₹301 Crore During Diwali Festive Rush, But Misses October Revenue Target

In the video, the two cobras can be clearly seen twirling in sync which appears as a playful dance. 

Students noticed them first!

Students were the first ones to notice the reptiles, leaving them in utter panic. They then immediately informed their teacher.

Seeing the snakes, the teachers quickly locked the students inside the classroom for safety.

According to witnesses, both snakes were quite large and were seen gliding and moving together in what appeared like a ‘dance’ for several minutes.

For about half an hour, fear and chaos spread across the school. Later, the staff managed to carefully drive the snakes out of the building. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

Teachers and students remain frightened, as the school is surrounded by bushes and waterlogged areas due to recent rains - conditions that have become a breeding ground for snakes and other reptiles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Passenger Slips On Rail Track While Boarding Moving Amravati Express At Jabalpur Station;...

MP News: Passenger Slips On Rail Track While Boarding Moving Amravati Express At Jabalpur Station;...

MP News: Farmer Hangs Self In Sheopur After Crop Loss; Protesting Villagers Demand ₹50 Lakh...

MP News: Farmer Hangs Self In Sheopur After Crop Loss; Protesting Villagers Demand ₹50 Lakh...

MP News: Pair Of Cobras Spotted Twirling & Dancing At Government School In Gwalior; VIDEO Viral

MP News: Pair Of Cobras Spotted Twirling & Dancing At Government School In Gwalior; VIDEO Viral

MP News: 'Wo Deshdrohi...' Muslim Youth Arrested For Using Ofensive Language Against RSS In Viral...

MP News: 'Wo Deshdrohi...' Muslim Youth Arrested For Using Ofensive Language Against RSS In Viral...

MP News: Truck Driver Hits Bike, Kills 25-Year-Old Nurse In Vidisha; Flees With Purse, Phone

MP News: Truck Driver Hits Bike, Kills 25-Year-Old Nurse In Vidisha; Flees With Purse, Phone