Bhopal News: Four AIIMS Doctors Create Scene Outside Premises After Being Caught Drinking | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four men, suspected to be doctors from AIIMS Bhopal, were found consuming alcohol and creating a ruckus outside the emergency gate of the institute late Tuesday night.

The group had parked their car near the gate and was reportedly drinking when the police arrived at the spot around 2 am.

According to the police, when questioned, one of the men who identified himself as a doctor began hurling abuses at the officers and, in turn, questioned their identity.

Two videos of the incident have gone viral, showing beer bottles placed on the car roof, snacks scattered inside the vehicle, and two men in an intoxicated state. In one of the clips, an inebriated man can be seen arguing with a police officer and attempting to flee, but he is stopped by the cops.

Police have prepared a detailed report of the incident and forwarded it to the AIIMS management for further action on Wednesday morning. The institute has constituted a probe committee.

AIIMS officials said a committee has been formed to verify whether the people seen in the videos are indeed associated with AIIMS. Strict disciplinary action will be taken once their identity and department are confirmed.

Bagsewania police station in-charge Amit Soni said two of the persons, who are doctors, have been identified and efforts are underway to identify the other two. We have informed the AIIMS management and are gathering complete details. Further action will be taken once their identities are verified, he added.