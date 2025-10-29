 Bhopal News: Four AIIMS Doctors Create Scene Outside Premises After Being Caught Drinking
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Four AIIMS Doctors Create Scene Outside Premises After Being Caught Drinking

Bhopal News: Four AIIMS Doctors Create Scene Outside Premises After Being Caught Drinking

Ruckus filmed; cops prepare report, inform AIIMS management for action; Two identified as doctors; AIIMS begins internal inquiry

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Four AIIMS Doctors Create Scene Outside Premises After Being Caught Drinking | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four men, suspected to be doctors from AIIMS Bhopal, were found consuming alcohol and creating a ruckus outside the emergency gate of the institute late Tuesday night.

The group had parked their car near the gate and was reportedly drinking when the police arrived at the spot around 2 am.

According to the police, when questioned, one of the men who identified himself as a doctor began hurling abuses at the officers and, in turn, questioned their identity.

Two videos of the incident have gone viral, showing beer bottles placed on the car roof, snacks scattered inside the vehicle, and two men in an intoxicated state. In one of the clips, an inebriated man can be seen arguing with a police officer and attempting to flee, but he is stopped by the cops.

FPJ Shorts
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?
Read Also
MP News: Passenger Slips On Rail Track While Boarding Moving Amravati Express At Jabalpur Station;...
article-image

Police have prepared a detailed report of the incident and forwarded it to the AIIMS management for further action on Wednesday morning. The institute has constituted a probe committee.

AIIMS officials said a committee has been formed to verify whether the people seen in the videos are indeed associated with AIIMS. Strict disciplinary action will be taken once their identity and department are confirmed.

Bagsewania police station in-charge Amit Soni said two of the persons, who are doctors, have been identified and efforts are underway to identify the other two. We have informed the AIIMS management and are gathering complete details. Further action will be taken once their identities are verified, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Court Frames Charges Against Sonam, Four Others

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Court Frames Charges Against Sonam, Four Others

MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Alleges Plot To Delete 50 Lakh Migrant Names In Special Intensive...

MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Alleges Plot To Delete 50 Lakh Migrant Names In Special Intensive...

MP News: 'Cows Are Killed To Humiliate Hindus,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti

MP News: 'Cows Are Killed To Humiliate Hindus,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti

MP News: Rising Crimes Worry Government; Tarnish The Image Of The Police

MP News: Rising Crimes Worry Government; Tarnish The Image Of The Police

Bhopal News: Four AIIMS Doctors Create Scene Outside Premises After Being Caught Drinking

Bhopal News: Four AIIMS Doctors Create Scene Outside Premises After Being Caught Drinking