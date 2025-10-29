Bhopal News: 70-Year-Old Wants To Be Groom For Third Time | Representational Image | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old man wants to divorce his 60-year-old wife to marry for the third time, saying he now wishes to have children. The couple had gone on Haj pilgrimage earlier this year, after which the man allegedly deserted his wife and disappeared.

The man, a businessman and his wife a homemaker are both residents of a district neighbouring Bhopal. The two have been married for 20 years. The woman discovered that he was the second wife of the man after their marriage. He had divorced his first wife because they were childless. But his desire remained unfulfilled despite 20 years of matrimony with his second wife.

After their return from Haj pilgrimage about three months back, in keeping with the tradition, the man hosted a ‘Dawat’ in the town where the wife’s parents live. Thereafter, he left the place, promising to come back after a few days, but never returned.

The woman then travelled to the town where they lived, only to find the house locked and the man missing. She stayed at the places of two of her relatives for some three weeks but the man did not return.

“Later, I came to know that he is planning to marry for the third time,” the woman told Free Press. The would-be bride is the sister of the wife of the man’s younger brother. In return, the brother and his wife have promised to let him adopt one of their children.

The woman is now planning to approach the police and then family court. “When we got married, my husband was hand-to-mouth. It was my luck and financial backing from my mother that helped him prosper. Now he is a rich man and owns property valued in crores. My husband’s younger brother and his wife are eyeing his property and that is why they have offered to give one of their children to him in return for marrying her (sister-in-law) sister,” she said.