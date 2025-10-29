MP News: 'Wo Deshdrohi...' Muslim Youth Arrested For Using Ofensive Language Against RSS In Viral Video In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim youth was arrested for using offensive language against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Wednesday. The arrest came after a purported video, where the accused can be heard hurling abuses at the 'RSS gang' and calling them 'deshdrohi' went viral on social media.

In the video, only youth's voice is heard while the camera is pointed toward the RSS members attending a morning session of 'shakha' near the stadium in Chhatarpur.

He is heard hurling abuses and making insulting remarks against the organisation, saying, “Dekho bhaiya, yeh RSS ki gang ja rahi hai, humein dekhkar bhaag gayi hai.” He continues hurling abuses and even threatens that the group’s “name and identity will be erased one day.”

According to information, the incident took place near Babulal Chaturvedi Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Following the video’s circulation, members of the RSS and Bajrang Dal reached the Civil Lines police station and filed a complaint against the youth.

The Incident

The accused, identified as Farhan Nizami, allegedly recorded the video near the stadium and posted it on Instagram and Facebook.

In the clip, he can be heard making offensive remarks about the RSS, saying that “RSS is a gang of donkeys” and questioning what the organisation has ever done for the country. He also threatened that the group’s “name and identity will be erased one day.”

The Civil Lines police took prompt action and arrested Nizami.

He has been charged under sections 2023, 296, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 67 of the Information Technology Amendment Act, 2000. Police said that further investigation is underway.

Prakhar Bhatt, departmental minister of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), said that the incident occurred during the Shri Ram Tarun Vyavasayi Shakha session of the RSS. He alleged that Nizami arrived with an illegal weapon, abused the members, and threatened them.

Despite this, RSS workers remained calm and reported the matter to the police.

CSP Arun Kumar Soni confirmed that a video using abusive and insulting language against the RSS was found online.

He said the accused has been arrested, a case registered, and further legal action is being taken.