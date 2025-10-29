 MP News: Waiting For Help, Woman Smashes Train Window After Her Purse Gets Stolen Onboard Indore–Delhi Train-- VIDEO
Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman onboard Indore–Delhi train smashed the glass window in rage after her purse got stolen and no RPF help arrived on time on Wednesday.

The incident was captured on video, has gone viral on social media

In the viral video, the woman can be seen sitting on her seat with a small child beside her, holding a tray and smashing the window glass repeatedly. Shards of broken glass are seen scattered all around the seat and floor.

Several passengers and railway staff are seen watching the scene from outside the coach.

Watch the video here :

The incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the woman losing her temper after receiving no help from railway officials.

According to reports, the woman’s purse was stolen while the train was on its way to Delhi.

She approached the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and requested help in finding her belongings, but the officers allegedly ignored her complaint and did not take any action.

Frustrated and angry, the woman began shouting inside the coach and started breaking the train’s window glass.

Railway employees repeatedly tried to stop her, but the woman continued in anger.

The incident has sparked debate online, while some people say her frustration was understandable after being ignored by authorities, others argue that damaging railway property is not the right way to protest.

Some expressed concern for the child, saying the act was dangerous and could have harmed the child as well.

Officials have not yet released any statement regarding action taken in the case.

