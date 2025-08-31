 Indore Gangster Salman Lala Dies After Drowning In Pond While Fleeing Police
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Indore Gangster Salman Lala Dies After Drowning In Pond While Fleeing Police | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s gangster Salman Lala died after drowning in a pond while trying to escape from the police, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, Salman Lala had gone to Sagar Jail to bring his brother Siddhu alias Shadab, who was recently released on bail. 

While returning to Indore, Lala and his associates came face-to-face with the Indore Crime Branch team.

The group allegedly tried to attack the police, but the Crime Branch managed to arrest Siddhu alias Shadab along with Arun Malviya, Saurabh, and Kuldeep. They were caught with pistols and live cartridges.

During the clash, Salman Lala fled from the spot. Police continued to chase him, and in an attempt to hide, he jumped into a pond. It is believed that Lala thought it was a shallow pond where he could escape detection.

However, the pond was deep, and he drowned, leading to his death.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

