 WATCH: Chennai Resonates With Ram Naam Chants During Dhirendra Shastri’s 'Katha'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Chennai Resonates With Ram Naam Chants During Dhirendra Shastri’s 'Katha'

WATCH: Chennai Resonates With Ram Naam Chants During Dhirendra Shastri’s 'Katha'

On the very first day, thousands of devotees, dressed in traditional attire, took out a Kalash Yatra, and in the evening, more than 10k people attended the Katha.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Chennai Resonates With Ram Naam Chants During Dhirendra Shastri’s 'Katha' | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s famous storyteller Dhirendra Shastri addressed a spiritual gathering in Chennai on Sunday as part of his South India Katha Yatra.

The Katha was attended by more than 10k people, all chanting Ram Naam throughout the event. 

It is said, this is the first time in South India’s history that such a large gathering has been seen for a storyteller from central India. 

On the very first day, thousands of devotees, dressed in traditional attire, took out a Kalash Yatra, and in the evening, more than 10k people attended the Katha. 

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Police Arrest Sharpshooter After Encounter On Gurugram-Faridabad Road
Haryana Police Arrest Sharpshooter After Encounter On Gurugram-Faridabad Road
'Man Banging My Bonnet, Smirking...': Sumona Chakravarti Reveals Car Was Mobbed By Maratha Quota Protesters In Mumbai, Says She Felt Unsafe
'Man Banging My Bonnet, Smirking...': Sumona Chakravarti Reveals Car Was Mobbed By Maratha Quota Protesters In Mumbai, Says She Felt Unsafe
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Moves Allahabad High Court Against Varanasi Court’s Order On FIR Plea
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Moves Allahabad High Court Against Varanasi Court’s Order On FIR Plea
'Tum Log Bahut Bade Log Ho': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Paparazzi Goes Viral At Mumbai International Airport; Video
'Tum Log Bahut Bade Log Ho': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Paparazzi Goes Viral At Mumbai International Airport; Video

FP Photo

FP Photo

Read Also
Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai
article-image

On the second day, the crowd exceeded the pandal’s capacity of 15k, forcing many devotees to listen from outside.

Addressing the gathering, Shastri assured Chennai residents that he would return to South India frequently, saying, Your city needs us. 

FP Photo

He also announced upcoming Kathas in Tirumala, Madurai, and other places. He clarified that his aim is not to show miracles but to awaken society.

The city witnessed grand processions, floral showers, and hoardings in his honor, with devotees even showering petals from rooftops.

During the event, Maharaj also raised concerns about the management of the Tirupati Balaji Temple, urging that temples should be freed from government control and the traditional Gurukul system be revived. 

He warned that if Hindu society does not remain alert, the issue of religious conversions in South India could become more serious in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut September 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhopal Memorial Hospital, Shri Ram...

Bhopal Power Cut September 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhopal Memorial Hospital, Shri Ram...

‘Every Field Has Struggles, Youth Should Not Be Afraid,’ Says Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahake At...

‘Every Field Has Struggles, Youth Should Not Be Afraid,’ Says Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahake At...

West Central Railway Announces 11 Bi-Weekly Puja Special Service For Festive Rush

West Central Railway Announces 11 Bi-Weekly Puja Special Service For Festive Rush

WATCH: Chennai Resonates With Ram Naam Chants During Dhirendra Shastri’s 'Katha'

WATCH: Chennai Resonates With Ram Naam Chants During Dhirendra Shastri’s 'Katha'

WATCH: ‘Germany’s Football Player To Coach Young Aspirants From Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol,’...

WATCH: ‘Germany’s Football Player To Coach Young Aspirants From Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol,’...