WATCH: Chennai Resonates With Ram Naam Chants During Dhirendra Shastri’s 'Katha'

Chennai Resonates With Ram Naam Chants During Dhirendra Shastri's 'Katha'

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s famous storyteller Dhirendra Shastri addressed a spiritual gathering in Chennai on Sunday as part of his South India Katha Yatra.

The Katha was attended by more than 10k people, all chanting Ram Naam throughout the event.

It is said, this is the first time in South India’s history that such a large gathering has been seen for a storyteller from central India.

On the very first day, thousands of devotees, dressed in traditional attire, took out a Kalash Yatra, and in the evening, more than 10k people attended the Katha.

#WATCH | Bageshwar Dham’s #DhirendraShastri Addresses Katha In Chennai, Draws Over 15k Devotees pic.twitter.com/0THjmNiuF3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 31, 2025

On the second day, the crowd exceeded the pandal’s capacity of 15k, forcing many devotees to listen from outside.

Addressing the gathering, Shastri assured Chennai residents that he would return to South India frequently, saying, “Your city needs us.”

He also announced upcoming Kathas in Tirumala, Madurai, and other places. He clarified that his aim is not to show miracles but to awaken society.

The city witnessed grand processions, floral showers, and hoardings in his honor, with devotees even showering petals from rooftops.

During the event, Maharaj also raised concerns about the management of the Tirupati Balaji Temple, urging that temples should be freed from government control and the traditional Gurukul system be revived.

He warned that if Hindu society does not remain alert, the issue of religious conversions in South India could become more serious in the future.