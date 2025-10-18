 MP News: Govt School Students Spotted Cleaning Classroom Floor In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral
MP News: Govt School Students Spotted Cleaning Classroom Floor In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral

In the video, four children, 3 girls and a boy, can be clearly seen sweeping and mopping the floors.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
MP News: Students Spotted Cleaning Classroom Instead of Studying In Chhatarpur, Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A pitiful video showing little children mopping and cleaning the classroom of a government school has gone viral on social media. The incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Saturday, where some students, donning school uniform, were spotted with broom and mop in hands instead of books and pencil.

The video drew criticism from the parents and the netizens, as they called out the school teachers and administration.

According to information, the incident took place at Derapahadi School, located in front of the Collector’s bungalow in Chhatarpur. 

In the video, four students-- three girls and a boy, can be clearly seen sweeping and mopping the floors. has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Officials are expected to look into the matter and take appropriate action against those responsible for making children do cleaning work during school hours.

Not the first incident of negligence!

This is not the first time when a case of negligence was reported at a govt school. Recently, a teacher was caught in deep sleep on a bench inside an empty classroom of a government school in Chhatarpur.

His video was widely circulated on social media.

Watch the video here:

According to information, the teacher was identified as Jagram Prajapati, and was sleeping peacefully in the classroom during school hours in at the Marguwa Secondary School under Panchayat Morwa area.

