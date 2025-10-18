 Bhopal Murder: Youth Slit Friend's Throat Over Suspicion Of Love Affair With Mother; 3 Arrested
Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Bhopal News: Youth Slit Friend's Throat Over Suspision Of Having Affair With Mother; 3 Arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, along with his accomplice, allegedly slit his friend’s throat and crushed his head with a stone suspecting a love affair between him and his mother, as reported on Saturday. 

According to information, the incident took place in Bhopal and the victim was identified as  Ashish Uike (25), working as a painting contractor, and lived in Shyam Nagar Multi under the Habibganj police station area. 

The accused were identified as Ranjit Singh, Vinay Yadav and Nikhil Yadav, with whom Ashish had an old dispute.

Early Saturday morning, police received information about a blood-soaked body lying in Shyam Nagar Multi. 

Officers, along with the FSL team, reached the spot and found that Ashish’s throat had been slit with a sharp weapon and his head and face had been smashed with a stone found nearby.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ashish and Ranjit had argued 2 days earlier. 

Ranjit had warned him not to be seen near his house again and allegedly suspected that Ashish was involved in an affair with his mother.

On Saturday morning, when Ashish was again seen near Ranjit’s house, the accused - Ranjit, Vinay and Nikhil - attacked him with a sharp weapon and killed him.

All 3 accused have been arrested, and police are investigating further.

