 MP News: Newly Wed Woman Consumes Acid After In-Laws Torture Her For Not Bringing Buffalo In Dowry, Dies
Reports reveal that the harassment included abuse and insults from her husband, parents-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law. Despite her brother trying to intervene, the abuse continued.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A newly wed woman consumed poison and died following continuous harassment by her in-laws over dowry in Gwalior on Saturday.

The in-laws were reportedly demanding a buffalo as dowry, instead of the usual cash, gold, or jewelry.

According to information, the victim, Vimlesh Baghel, had faced hardship since childhood, losing both her parents at a young age. Her elder brother, Mahendra Baghel, raised and supported her.

She was married to Dinesh Baghel, whose family soon began mentally and physically tormenting her because her brother did not provide the demanded buffalo.

Reports reveal that the harassment included abuse and insults from her husband, parents-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law. Her brother tried to intervene, however the abuse continued.

Recently, during an argument, Vimlesh was reportedly beaten again. Overwhelmed by the constant torture, she ingested acid at home.

She was rushed to the hospital by her family, but she could not be saved. Following the incident, her brother Mahendra Baghel filed a complaint against her husband Dinesh Baghel, his parents Imrat and Vidya Baghel, brother-in-law Harisingh Baghel, and sister-in-law Bhavana Baghel, accusing them of provoking her.

CSP Kiran Ahirwar confirmed that the police investigation found the in-laws had harassed Vimlesh over dowry demands, and she committed suicide due to the mental and physical torture.

An FIR has been registered against all five accused, and arrests are expected soon.

The tragic incident highlights the persistent issue of dowry harassment and the urgent need for strict measures to protect women from such abuse.

(Inputs by FP news service)

