MP Shocker: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped By Auto Driver In Rewa; Accused Lured Her Into Vehicle & Drove Off

The child was immediately taken for a thorough medical examination to ensure her well-being, while the accused has been formally booked under the POCSO Act along with other relevant legal sections.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
Representative image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year-old girl was raped by an auto driver, after he lured her while she was playing outside her house in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

The police registered a case based on the family’s complaint and arrested the auto driver on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Karhiya Mandi area under Chorhata police station in Rewa district.

According to reports, the girl was playing outside her house when the accused lured her into his auto and drove off.

When she didn’t return, her family informed the police, and with the help of local residents, the accused was caught and handed over to the authorities.

The police are continuing to question the accused to gather more information about the incident and to understand the circumstances that led to it. They are also collecting statements from witnesses and local residents to support the investigation.

The local community, and residents demanded strict legal action against the accused.

Police officials assured that the matter is being investigated with full seriousness, and they promised that justice will be ensured for the child and her family.

Also, taking all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

(Inputs from local media report)

