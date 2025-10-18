Bhopal News: PHQ Raises Education Fund For Children Of Police Personnel; Application Deadline Extended Till October 31 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Headquarters (PHQ) has decided to raise the education fund for children of police personnel studying in schools and colleges across the country. The increase, coming after five years, was approved at a recent state-level committee meeting.

The Welfare Branch of PHQ has also extended the last date for submitting applications under the Education Fund from September 15 to October 31. The committee further decided that benefits of the fund will now begin from Class 8 instead of Class 11.

Officials said the revision was needed to keep pace with the rising cost of higher education for children of police families.

Fee amount reduced 5 years ago

The committee noted that many students from police families are pursuing higher education in top institutions after qualifying exams like JEE and NEET. Before 2020, PHQ refunded up to Rs 2 lakh annually to parents, but the amount was later reduced to Rs 75,000 and then to Rs 50,000.

With average annual fees now around Rs 2.5 lakh, the panel proposed raising refunds for medical, engineering, law and other professional courses. After deliberation, the fee refund limit for MBBS and related courses has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000, with proportionate hikes across other categories.