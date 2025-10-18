Bhopal News: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Clash Over ₹20,000 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was stabbed to death while his friend was left critically injured after a violent attack allegedly made by a person and his two sons following a monetary dispute that took place under Berasia police station limits of Rural Bhopal on late Friday night.

According to reports, the victims Sanjay alias Sanju Meena (25) and Hemraj Gurjar (32) were sitting at a local tea stall when they had an argument with the accused Ratan over an unpaid loan of Rs 20,000. After a heated exchange of words, Ratan returned with his father Ramsingh and brother Arjun.

The trio allegedly attacked the two friends with sticks and knives. Hemraj was stabbed in the chest but managed to escape while the attackers repeatedly stabbed Sanju Meena wounding him seriously.

Family members rushed both victims to the hospital, where doctors pronounced Sanju dead on arrival. Hemraj remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Berasia Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder against Ratan, Ramsingh, and Arjun. Officials said police teams were deployed to trace and arrest the absconding suspects.

Preliminary investigation indicates towards repayment of a loan taken by the victim as the cause behind the incident. However, exact motive behind the assault will be confirmed after the accused are taken into custody.