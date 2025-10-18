 Bhopal News: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Clash Over ₹20,000
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Clash Over ₹20,000

Bhopal News: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Clash Over ₹20,000

Preliminary investigation indicates towards repayment of a loan taken by the victim as the cause behind the incident

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Clash Over ₹20,000 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was stabbed to death while his friend was left critically injured after a violent attack allegedly made by a person and his two sons following a monetary dispute that took place under Berasia police station limits of Rural Bhopal on late Friday night.

According to reports, the victims Sanjay alias Sanju Meena (25) and Hemraj Gurjar (32) were sitting at a local tea stall when they had an argument with the accused Ratan over an unpaid loan of Rs 20,000. After a heated exchange of words, Ratan returned with his father Ramsingh and brother Arjun.

The trio allegedly attacked the two friends with sticks and knives. Hemraj was stabbed in the chest but managed to escape while the attackers repeatedly stabbed Sanju Meena wounding him seriously.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Dhanteras Adds Bling In New Market, 10 Number Market As Shoppers Throng To Buy Decor...
article-image

Family members rushed both victims to the hospital, where doctors pronounced Sanju dead on arrival. Hemraj remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

FPJ Shorts
'Fireworks For All Except Women?': BJP Targets Mamata’s 8 PM Curfew On Kali Puja Night
'Fireworks For All Except Women?': BJP Targets Mamata’s 8 PM Curfew On Kali Puja Night
Bihar Elections 2025: JMM To Contest Solo, Says ‘No Friendly Fight, Enemy Is Enemy’ - VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: JMM To Contest Solo, Says ‘No Friendly Fight, Enemy Is Enemy’ - VIDEO
'During This Moment Of Profound Grief...': BCCI Condoles The Tragic Loss Of 3 Afghanistan Cricketers After Pakistan's Air Strike On Paktika
'During This Moment Of Profound Grief...': BCCI Condoles The Tragic Loss Of 3 Afghanistan Cricketers After Pakistan's Air Strike On Paktika
Mumbai News: Mahalaxmi Temple Beautification Work Resumes; Completion Target Set For March 2026
Mumbai News: Mahalaxmi Temple Beautification Work Resumes; Completion Target Set For March 2026

Berasia Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder against Ratan, Ramsingh, and Arjun. Officials said police teams were deployed to trace and arrest the absconding suspects.

Preliminary investigation indicates towards repayment of a loan taken by the victim as the cause behind the incident. However, exact motive behind the assault will be confirmed after the accused are taken into custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Clash Over ₹20,000

Bhopal News: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Clash Over ₹20,000

Bhopal News: PHQ Raises Education Fund For Children Of Police Personnel; Application Deadline...

Bhopal News: PHQ Raises Education Fund For Children Of Police Personnel; Application Deadline...

Bhopal News: Dhanteras Adds Bling In New Market, 10 Number Market As Shoppers Throng To Buy Decor...

Bhopal News: Dhanteras Adds Bling In New Market, 10 Number Market As Shoppers Throng To Buy Decor...

Bhopal Murder: Youth Slits Friend's Throat Over Suspicion Of Love Affair With Mother; 3 Arrested

Bhopal Murder: Youth Slits Friend's Throat Over Suspicion Of Love Affair With Mother; 3 Arrested

MP News: Newly Wed Woman Consumes Acid After In-Laws Torture Her For Not Bringing Buffalo In Dowry,...

MP News: Newly Wed Woman Consumes Acid After In-Laws Torture Her For Not Bringing Buffalo In Dowry,...