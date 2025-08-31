WATCH: ‘Germany’s Football Player To Coach Young Aspirants From Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol,’ Shares MP Narendra Modi Through Mann Ki Baat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Germany’s Dietmar Beiersdorfer, a well-known football personality, is going to coach the young and passionate football aspirants of Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday.

He informed, “Beiersdorfer wrote a letter from Germany expressing a desire to support football talent from MP’s Shahdol.”

His message has brought excitement and hope to players and fans in the region.

During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Modi informed, “I participated in the world famous Lex Friedman podcast recently. In the podcast we talked about various topics and it was streamed by people across the globe.”

The football revolution in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, has made a global impact!



Talked about a letter written by Mr. Dietmar Beiersdorfer from Germany, who wants to support football talent from Shahdol. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/LKu3lUdUij — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2025

“I randomly talked about a topic on the podcast. A sportsman from Germany heard the podcast. That topic caught his attention. He connected so much to the topic, that he first researched about it and then reached out to Bharat’s embassy. Through a letter, he said that he wants to connect with Bharat regarding the matter,” he added.

He went on, “You must be wondering what topic actually influenced a German player…I talked about a village in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh state and their craze about football. The life and journey of aspiring football players from the village attracted Dietmar Beiersdorfer and he proposed to coach them in Germany.”

Young players to leave for Germany soon

This international support shows that Shahdol’s football revolution is not just limited to India but is now being noticed worldwide. Local players, coaches, and sports lovers believe that this opportunity can open new doors for young talent and put Shahdol on the global football map.

The Indian government then contacted Beiersdorfer and now, our young players from Shahdol will leave for Germany for their training course.

PM Modi also encouraged people to visit Shahdol and explore the sporting revolution taking place in the district.