Bhopal: Ahead Of Rollout, Metro Safety Commissioner To Inspect In Two Phases; Many Departments Submit Their Report |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scheduled for an October rollout, the Metro here requires certification from the Commissioner, Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

In this regard, the CMRS will visit the state capital twice before issuing the necessary certificate. Metro officials are working around the clock to complete all outstanding work.

The Commissioner’s first visit would entail an inspection of the Metro Depot and rolling stocks (trains), while the second would cover a visit to the Metro stations.

An official from the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation told the Free Press that departments such as the Civil Department, Signalling Department, and Telecom Department are required to upload their reports online for the CMRS. Since many of them have already done so, it is anticipated that the CMRS will make the first trip at the earliest.

Ahead of the visit, senior officers of Metro Rail Corporation are inspecting the work. On Saturday, Metro Corporation MD S. Krishna Chetanya had done an inspection. He assured that all the work will be completed on time.

On Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Department, Sanjay Dubey, also inspected the Metro work.