 Gandhi Medical College Pushes Research Culture With PSBH Drive; New Approach Aims To Build Scientific Mindset Among MBBS Students
Resources include institutional research cells, government funding

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Medical College (GMC) has introduced Problem Solving for Better Health (PSBH) methodology to motivate MBBS students to pursue research work on health-related issues affecting different sections of society.

Organised by the Department of Community Medicine, the PSBH initiative involves students not only in conducting research but also in creating awareness through campaigns. As part of the program, students presented 19 research papers on a wide range of public health topics.

Research activities in medical colleges like GMC involve collaboration between students and faculty to advance medical knowledge, promote critical thinking, and improve patient care.

Resources include institutional research cells, government funding such as the ICMR-STS programme, and partnerships with research organizations.

State president of Junior Doctors Association (JUDA), Dr Kuldeep Gupta, said, “The programme's main aim is to motivate and promote MBBS students for research work. Students presented research work on 19 different subjects.

Clinical research involves the study of patients to develop new treatments, diagnostic tools, and improve existing care. Similarly, basic science research focuses on understanding disease at the molecular or cellular level. Institutional research addresses local health issues within the college itself.”

Challenges such as inadequate infrastructure and limited funding remain, but can be tackled through structured institutional support and strategic collaborations.

Innovative drive

19 research papers presented by MBBS students

Focus on real-world problems through clinical, basic science & institutional research

Organised by GMC’s Department of Community Medicine

Backed by JUDA, ICMR-STS, and research cell support

