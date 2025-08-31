 Ugandan Woman Sent To Judicial Custody For Drug Peddling In Bhopal
Ugandan Woman Sent To Judicial Custody For Drug Peddling In Bhopal

The woman was travelling from Delhi via train to deliver crystal meth

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Ugandan Woman Caught With Drugs Worth ₹4 Crore Seized In MP's Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an alleged drug peddling case, the special Court of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bhopal, has sent a Ugandan woman, caught with narcotics recently, into judicial custody, officials said.  

The regional unit of the DRI arrested the accused from Bhopal Railway Station on August 28. The woman was travelling from Delhi via train to deliver crystal meth worth crores in Mumbai, but based on intelligence inputs, DRI officers caught her midway at Bhopal. 

Officials said that she was presented in the court on whose orders she was sent to the Bhopal Central Jail till further orders. The woman was not taken on police remand and if the DRI officials want to interrogate her, they will visit the jail. 

Officials said the Railway Protection Force played a vital role in executing the woman’s arrest and seizure of drugs. 

article-image

Crystal meth extremely addictive

The drug crystal meth is also called ice or glass. It is a highly addictive and a dangerous synthetic substance. It is made by mixing substances such as lithium, acid, and iodine. Addicts use it by smoking in cigarettes, injecting, or sniffing it. Its use has a devastating effect on the body and brain, along with serious diseases such as insomnia, which can also be fatal.

Three strikes in past 15 days

This is the latest strike by the DRI in a fortnight. On August 16, the DRI team busted a factory in Jagdishpur area in Bhopal and seized mephedrone worth Rs 92 crore. Four days later, two smugglers were arrested from Rajdhani Express and hydroponic weed (ganja) worth about Rs 24 crore was seized.

