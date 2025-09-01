 MP Health Care Crisis: Pregnant Woman Taken To Hospital On Handcart In Minister's Constituency
Shockingly, upon reaching the hospital, staff on duty refused to attend to her immediately

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:14 AM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The poor state of health services in Chandla assembly constituency, represented by state minister Dilip Ahirwar, was exposed on Saturday when a pregnant woman failed to get an ambulance and was taken to the hospital on a handcart.

The incident occurred even as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was addressing a gathering at Chhatarpur and announcing the expansion of medical facilities.

According to reports, Priyanka, a resident of Ward No. 4 in Chandla, developed labour pains. Her family immediately called the 108 ambulance service, but no vehicle arrived. With no other option, her husband and relatives transported her on a handcart through rough village roads to the local hospital.

Shockingly, upon reaching the hospital, staff on duty refused to attend to her immediately and asked the family to return after 8 am, citing unavailability of personnel. This negligence forced the woman to remain in distress despite reaching the health facility.

The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who allege that despite contributing crores in revenue, the region still lacks even basic medical services. Citizens demanded urgent improvements in healthcare facilities to prevent such lapses in the future.

