 MP News: Cyber Alert: Fake PM Awas, PM Kisan APK Files Are New Fraud Bait
Besides traffic e-challan and RTO challan, cyber fraudsters are now duping people through APK files in the garb of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 5G update, and PM Kisan Yojana

Thursday, November 06, 2025
MP News: Cyber alert; Fake PM Awas, PM Kisan APK files are new fraud bait | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Besides traffic e-challan and RTO challan, cyber fraudsters are now duping people through APK files in the garb of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 5G update, and PM Kisan Yojana. 

The Cyber Crime branch has issued a warning, urging citizens to stay alert against fake APK files being circulated online. The police have cautioned that downloading these files can allow fraudsters to hack mobile phones and steal sensitive data such as bank details, passwords, and OTPs, which could be used for siphoning off cash from bank accounts.

Officials said multiple incidents have recently been reported where people downloaded apps through suspicious links, resulting in their phones and WhatsApp being hacked. These fake APK files often use the names of government schemes or services to appear legitimate.

How to avoid becoming a victim:

* Do not download files or click on links received from unknown numbers or WhatsApp messages.

* Verify the sender’s identity and report or block if suspicious.

* Disable automatic app download and update settings.

* Never share your bank details, OTP, CVV, or personal information with anyone.

* Avoid clicking on unfamiliar links or pop-ups.

In case you accidentally installed a fake APK file:

*  Immediately turn off your mobile internet.

* Contact your bank and change your passwords and PINs.

* Change your Gmail password and enable two-step verification.

* Check linked devices on WhatsApp and log out of unknown ones.

* Report cyber fraud by calling the state helpline at 9479990636 or the National Helpline at 1930.

