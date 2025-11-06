Bhopal News: CMHO Docks 7 Days’ Pay, Warns Absent Doctors | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following an inspection by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Bhopal, seven days’ salaries have been deducted, and show-cause notices were issued to three doctors for their absence from the OPD on Thursday.

CMHO Dr Manish Sharma inspected Civil Dispensary, Bagsewania, Urban Primary Health Centre, Kokta, and Sanjivani Clinic, Habibia School.

During the inspection at 9.30 am, Dr Smita Laad, the in-charge of Civil Dispensary, Bagsewania, was found absent. The CMHO verified Dr Laad's attendance on the Sarthak app and the attendance register. A letter has been sent to the Civil Surgeon regarding the verification of the concerned doctor’s attendance information recorded on the app for the month of October and the corresponding salary withdrawal.

Likewise, Dr Saloni Singh, the medical officer posted at the Urban Primary Health Centre, Kokta, was found absent at 10.30 am, even though her attendance was recorded on the app. The CMHO has sought an explanation in this regard. Similarly, a notice has been issued to Dr Samreen Khan for not being at Sanjivani Clinic, Habibia School, even at 11.30 am.

CMHO Dr Sharma stated that regular inspections are being conducted to ensure doctors' attendance at the scheduled OPD time. If there is no improvement despite three consecutive notices, information will be sent to senior officials for departmental action against the concerned individual. Instructions have been given to ensure that attendance matches on the app before salary withdrawals.