 Bhopal News: CMHO Docks 7 Days’ Pay, Warns Absent Doctors
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: CMHO Docks 7 Days’ Pay, Warns Absent Doctors

Bhopal News: CMHO Docks 7 Days’ Pay, Warns Absent Doctors

Following an inspection by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Bhopal, seven days’ salaries have been deducted, and show-cause notices were issued to three doctors for their absence from the OPD on Thursday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: CMHO Docks 7 Days’ Pay, Warns Absent Doctors | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following an inspection by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Bhopal, seven days’ salaries have been deducted, and show-cause notices were issued to three doctors for their absence from the OPD on Thursday. 

CMHO Dr Manish Sharma inspected Civil Dispensary, Bagsewania, Urban Primary Health Centre, Kokta, and Sanjivani Clinic, Habibia School. 

During the inspection at 9.30 am, Dr Smita Laad, the in-charge of Civil Dispensary, Bagsewania, was found absent. The CMHO verified Dr Laad's attendance on the Sarthak app and the attendance register. A letter has been sent to the Civil Surgeon regarding the verification of the concerned doctor’s attendance information recorded on the app for the month of October and the corresponding salary withdrawal.

Read Also
MP News: Police To Host Meditation Sessions At Heritage Sites From December 19
article-image

Likewise, Dr Saloni Singh, the medical officer posted at the Urban Primary Health Centre, Kokta, was found absent at 10.30 am, even though her attendance was recorded on the app. The CMHO has sought an explanation in this regard. Similarly, a notice has been issued to Dr Samreen Khan for not being at Sanjivani Clinic, Habibia School, even at 11.30 am.

FPJ Shorts
'Vande Mataram' Row Sparks Outrage: Muslim Activists Condemn MLA Abu Asim Azmi's Stance And Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha's Retaliation
'Vande Mataram' Row Sparks Outrage: Muslim Activists Condemn MLA Abu Asim Azmi's Stance And Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha's Retaliation
Bombay HC Permits 15-Year-Old Rape Survivor With Borderline IQ To Terminate 27-Week Pregnancy; Cites Grave Mental Health Risks
Bombay HC Permits 15-Year-Old Rape Survivor With Borderline IQ To Terminate 27-Week Pregnancy; Cites Grave Mental Health Risks
Bombay HC Acquits Man After 27 Years In Wife’s Alleged Suicide Case; Cites ‘Mere Unhappiness Not Proof Of Cruelty'
Bombay HC Acquits Man After 27 Years In Wife’s Alleged Suicide Case; Cites ‘Mere Unhappiness Not Proof Of Cruelty'
Bombay HC To Hear Amol Palekar’s Petition Challenging Mandatory Pre-Censorship Of Plays On December 5
Bombay HC To Hear Amol Palekar’s Petition Challenging Mandatory Pre-Censorship Of Plays On December 5

CMHO Dr Sharma stated that regular inspections are being conducted to ensure doctors' attendance at the scheduled OPD time. If there is no improvement despite three consecutive notices, information will be sent to senior officials for departmental action against the concerned individual. Instructions have been given to ensure that attendance matches on the app before salary withdrawals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Stone Pelting Sparks Tension In Bairagarh, Police Restore Calm

Bhopal News: Stone Pelting Sparks Tension In Bairagarh, Police Restore Calm

Bhopal News: CMHO Docks 7 Days’ Pay, Warns Absent Doctors

Bhopal News: CMHO Docks 7 Days’ Pay, Warns Absent Doctors

MP News: ECI Director Shows Displeasure Over The Lack Of Mapping On BLO App

MP News: ECI Director Shows Displeasure Over The Lack Of Mapping On BLO App

Bhopal News: Pillion Rider Helmet Rule Leaves Riders Surprised, 156 Fined On Day One; Violators...

Bhopal News: Pillion Rider Helmet Rule Leaves Riders Surprised, 156 Fined On Day One; Violators...

MP News: State-Run Amarkantak Thermal Power Station Unit 5 Operates Non-Stop For 400 Days

MP News: State-Run Amarkantak Thermal Power Station Unit 5 Operates Non-Stop For 400 Days