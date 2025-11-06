MP News: Police To Host Meditation Sessions At Heritage Sites From December 19 | Representative Image/Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh police will organise three days of Heartfulness Meditation sessions to mark World Meditation Day on December 21, holding programmes between December 19 and 21 at heritage and historically valued locations across state.

The training wing of Police Headquarters is leading the initiative. Meditation is already part of daily routine at police training centres, where trainees spend 30 minutes in meditation before sleep. Officials said this has helped reduce anxiety, stress and related psychological concerns. The same advisory has now been extended to field personnel posted at police stations, police lines and other units, asking them to meditate before beginning duty. Instructions have been issued to all reserve inspectors and station in-charges.

The sessions, organised by police, will be open to all. Students, morning walkers, government staff, social groups and local citizens can take part. A team of 76 trained Heartfulness instructors within police ranks will conduct sessions across 55 districts. Officials said there will be zero spending by department or any external body for the programme.

The motive

Special DG Raja Babu Singh said the core purpose is to connect meditation with state s cultural and historical identity. All 55 districts will host sessions at well-known heritage sites. Final approval from DGP is awaited, after which a detailed schedule will be shared.

The venues

Meditation will be organised at forts, lakes, temples and major cultural landmarks. Identified locations include Upper Lake in Bhopal, Rajwada in Indore, Dhuandhar Falls in Jabalpur, Maihar Mata Temple in Maihar, Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur, Orchha Temple in Niwari, Panna National Park in Panna, Sanchi Stupa in Raisen, Govindgarh Palace in Rewa, Sagar Lake in Sagar, Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Jama Masjid in Burhanpur, Khajuraho temples in Chhatarpur and Gwalior Fort in Gwalior.

The initiative seeks to blend meditation with environment of heritage, giving participants calm, focus and a sense of shared cultural connect.