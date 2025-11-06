 Bhopal News: Locked Up For 2.5 Years By Mentally Ill Children, 70-Year-Old Woman Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Locked Up For 2.5 Years By Mentally Ill Children, 70-Year-Old Woman Rescued

Bhopal News: Locked Up For 2.5 Years By Mentally Ill Children, 70-Year-Old Woman Rescued

Acting on her neighbour’s complaint, the police rescued a 70-year-old woman from a locked room of her house in Kalpana Nagar in the Piplani area on Thursday. The woman had allegedly been confined to the room by her mentally unstable son and daughterfor 2-½ years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Locked Up For 2.5 Years By Mentally Ill Children, 70-Year-Old Woman Rescued |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on her neighbour’s complaint, the police rescued a 70-year-old woman from a locked room of her house in Kalpana Nagar in the Piplani area on Thursday. The woman had allegedly been confined to the room by her mentally unstable son and daughterfor 2-½ years. 

When police opened the room, they were shocked to see the woman’s frail condition. She was immediately taken to Hamidia Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Except AIIMS & Gandhi Medical College, No Medical College In Madhya Pradesh Has...
article-image

According to the police, the woman’s husband had passed away several years ago. Since then, she had been living with her son, Ajay Saini, and daughter, Meenakshi Saini, both reportedly suffering from mental health issues. The siblings survived on food given by neighbours. As the mother’s health deteriorated and she became bedridden, the two allegedly confined her to a room instead of seeking help.

The incident came to light after neighbours noticed a foul smell from the house and realised the elderly woman hadn’t been seen for a long time.Anil Sewani, a resident of the area, informed thepolice. Acting on the complaint, Inspector Anand Singh Parihar reached the spot with his team, broke open the door, and rescued the woman.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post, Demand Promotions From Within Cadre
Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post, Demand Promotions From Within Cadre
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Platinum Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Platinum Thursday Weekly Draw
Pune: Case Registered Over Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Deal In Bavdhan; Parth Pawar Not Named In Pimpri-Chinchwad Police FIR
Pune: Case Registered Over Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Deal In Bavdhan; Parth Pawar Not Named In Pimpri-Chinchwad Police FIR
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw

Primary investigations suggest that while the children had locked her in the room, there were no signs of physical assault. Police believe both siblings were mentally unfit and unable to care for their mother properly. The elderly woman remains under treatment, while police are coordinating with social welfare officials to ensure her continued care and rehabilitation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 'Film Is Fiction,' High Court Rejects Shah Bano’s Daughter's Plea Against Release Of...

Indore News: 'Film Is Fiction,' High Court Rejects Shah Bano’s Daughter's Plea Against Release Of...

Bhopal News: Locked Up For 2.5 Years By Mentally Ill Children, 70-Year-Old Woman Rescued

Bhopal News: Locked Up For 2.5 Years By Mentally Ill Children, 70-Year-Old Woman Rescued

MP News: Yash Ghanghoria Elected Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress President

MP News: Yash Ghanghoria Elected Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress President

MP News: High Court Notice To Archaeological Survey of India On Road Construction Near Protected...

MP News: High Court Notice To Archaeological Survey of India On Road Construction Near Protected...

MP News: Special Intensive Revision Rollout Hits Roadblock As Voters Struggle To Trace 2003 Cards

MP News: Special Intensive Revision Rollout Hits Roadblock As Voters Struggle To Trace 2003 Cards