Bhopal News: Locked Up For 2.5 Years By Mentally Ill Children, 70-Year-Old Woman Rescued |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on her neighbour’s complaint, the police rescued a 70-year-old woman from a locked room of her house in Kalpana Nagar in the Piplani area on Thursday. The woman had allegedly been confined to the room by her mentally unstable son and daughterfor 2-½ years.

When police opened the room, they were shocked to see the woman’s frail condition. She was immediately taken to Hamidia Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision.

According to the police, the woman’s husband had passed away several years ago. Since then, she had been living with her son, Ajay Saini, and daughter, Meenakshi Saini, both reportedly suffering from mental health issues. The siblings survived on food given by neighbours. As the mother’s health deteriorated and she became bedridden, the two allegedly confined her to a room instead of seeking help.

The incident came to light after neighbours noticed a foul smell from the house and realised the elderly woman hadn’t been seen for a long time.Anil Sewani, a resident of the area, informed thepolice. Acting on the complaint, Inspector Anand Singh Parihar reached the spot with his team, broke open the door, and rescued the woman.

Primary investigations suggest that while the children had locked her in the room, there were no signs of physical assault. Police believe both siblings were mentally unfit and unable to care for their mother properly. The elderly woman remains under treatment, while police are coordinating with social welfare officials to ensure her continued care and rehabilitation.