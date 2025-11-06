 MP News: Special Intensive Revision Forms Causing Problems In Some Districts
A shortage of counting forms has caused problems for the SIR campaign in some districts. The campaign started on December 4

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shortage of counting forms has caused problems for the SIR campaign in some districts. The campaign started on December 4.

The officials are worried about the shortage of counting forms.

At some places, the BLOs are not able to start work. According to officials from the districts, since the forms have not been printed, they are not getting it.

Zones were set up, and the printers were asked to publish counting forms on the basis of zones.

As the work was given to one printer in several cities, the forms were not supplied.

On the other hand, an officer of the Election Commission said the forms were regularly printed.

The BLOs will not distribute all the counting forms just in a day, he said, adding that there is no reason to make it an issue.

The SIR campaign is smoothly going on in the state, he said.

