MP News: ECI Director Shows Displeasure Over The Lack Of Mapping On BLO App |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission of India Director Subhra Saxena expressed displeasure over the lack of mapping on the BLO app and directed BLOs to upload online data to the app promptly, here in a meeting held at Bhopal Collector office, on Thursday.

She took a meeting with the officials to review the preparations and progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). She also paid field visits to check the ground reality of the SIR work going across the state.

She also directed the Collector and Municipal Corporation Commissioner to jointly conduct SIR work with BLOs in urban areas and to further strengthen the help desk at the Municipal Corporation office.

She said that Bhopal district must present a model to the nation by performing excellent work on the SIR.

She urged all EROs and BLOs to work diligently at the field level to ensure that the SIR model developed in the capital is exemplary for the entire state.

The Election returning officer, assistant returning officer and block level officer claims that because of their training they are not facing any problem in conducting Special Intensive Revision work.

During the meeting she appreciated Brajesh Sharma, the BLO of Huzur Assembly Constituency No. 155, for mapping 76 percent of voters in a single day.

Review in Sehore, Vidisha

The director took the meeting with the officials in Sehore and reviewed the SIR preparations.

She stated that the objective of the SIR is to prepare a clean voter list. She urged that the entire SIR process be conducted with transparency.

Secretary of the ECI, Vinod Kumar and Deputy Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh, Rajesh Yadav jointly inspected the ongoing intensive revision of voter list work at polling station number 65, village Harnai under Vidhan Sabha constituency number 144 Vidisha of Vidisha district, on Thursday.