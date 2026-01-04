Overhead In Bhopal: Bid For Rehabilitation; Concern For Posting; Name Decided; Changing Tune & More | Representative Image

Bid for rehabilitation

Two IAS officers have swung into action for rehabilitation even before their retirement. Both have applied for the post of state information commissioner. One of them will retire after one year and the other, a woman officer, will retire after one and a half years. But this officer is ready to become the information commissioner, quitting her present job. One of the officers expected an important assignment from the government. Before the assembly election, he openly supported the ruling party. The people in the district where he was posted as collector said the officer was more loyal than the king during the election. Though the BJP returned to power, he was in the loop line. In this scenario, he is making efforts to become the state information commissioner. A woman officer is also working towards this direction. She feels it is better to get an assignment for three years than to retire after one and a half years.

Concern for posting

A few officers are concerned about their posting since the day an order for promotion has been out. There are such officers who fear lest there should be any impact on their posting even after promotion. On the other hand, a few of them want to get a posting in the upcoming administrative reshuffle. Three officers who have been promoted are all set to get postings. Only one officer of this batch has been made a collector. The government will transfer him after two months. When Sahib was being shifted, his name was almost finalised for a post. Now, the government is mulling over his posting as commissioner for one of the two places. Both are considered important for the government. Similarly, two officers of the same batch will be shifted in the coming days. There are reports that these officers may be included in the transfer list to be issued in the coming days. One of the officers has been holding the position for a long time. He will get an important department. Similarly, the government plans to transfer another officer from his present place of posting.

Name decided

A police officer is sure to get a position considered important for the IPS cadre. At present, he holds a significant position. He is going to get the important position for his better relations with the government. Before taking a decision, the higher-ups pondered over for some time whom they might assign the position to. They discussed two or three names. But the government found the officer most suitable for the position. It is expected of the officer that he will improve the image of the department without harming the interests of some people. The officer, working in the department, has understood that he will be shifted from there. So, he has indicated that he will quit on his own. But the officer wants to stay in the department for a few months more, but the government may shift him anytime soon. The minister of the department also wants the officer to leave the place as soon as possible. But the people in the corridors of power say that the officer, who is going to join the department, will weigh heavy on the minister.

Changing tune

Bureaucrats know how to change their tune with the changing times. An IAS officer, who always speaks for the Congress and criticises the government policies and is also close to a senior leader of the party, has completely changed. These days, Sahib is talking about the BJP and RSS. The RSS has influence over the department where the officer works. Even the minister of the department does not take any decision without consulting the RSS. The minister is from the RSS stock. So, he always preaches Hindutva and nationalism. The officer, who was in the loop line for a long time, has been transferred to an important department. Because of his posting in the department, he agrees with whatever the minister says. Thus, he becomes a follower of the Left ideology in the presence of his old chums and talks about the Rightist ideology in front of the minister.

Search is underway

The census is about to start, but an officer has not been posted in the state for the job. Three months have passed since an officer posted as director of the census department was retired. Efforts were made for the extension of tenure of this officer, but the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) rejected the proposal. Afterwards, a woman officer was posted there, but she had been sent to another place even before she could join the department. There is a story about sending the woman officer to another department. It sparked resentment among some people. Thus, the position has been lying vacant for three months. There are reports that DoPT rejected a panel of three IAS officers sent by the state government for the post. One of the officers wanted to get a posting to the department, but he was disappointed. Now, the government is required to send a fresh panel for the post. The DoPT is mulling afresh over the names of some officers so that a panel can be sent.

Strange!

Many stories about the functioning of an IAS officer in the state have surfaced. When the officer was sent to a department, few could imagine that it would suddenly become important. There is a flurry of activities in the office because of an important task it has been allotted. The office is coordinating at different levels from completing the job and giving feedback to the higher-ups about it. In such a situation, people in the corridors of power wish to know the officer s role in the goings-on. The officer is not acquainted with most of the cases. The people in the corridors of power whisper about the kind of drugs the officer posted there is addicted to. But Sahib, handling the department, fails to appreciate the reason for such chinwags. An officer working under him in the department is handling the assignment: from sending reports to Delhi to seeking feedback from the districts. Thus, those close to the officer have discerned the reasons why the government did not assign any important work to him.