 MP News: Farmers Submit Memorandum For Factory Reopening In Morena
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Farmers Submit Memorandum For Factory Reopening In Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted to Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana by Indian Farmers' Union demanding reopening of the sugar factory. The minister assured farmers that they will receive Rs 1 lakh incentive for sugarcane production.

He informed the delegation that CM Mohan Yadav is firmly committed to this. The government has planned to provide Rs 1 crore to 100 farmers in the district. However, the minister placed responsibility on farmers, stating sugarcane must be cultivated first.

The Kailaras Cooperative Sugar Factory started in 1972 and was considered the district's lifeline. Production stopped around 15 years ago. Six months back, the state government decided to close the unit and sell the land to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department.

Farmers protested from Kailaras to Bhopal, demanding halt to this action. Agricultural experts have expressed immense potential for sugarcane production in Morena district, indicating possibility of establishing more than one sugar factory.

The memorandum was submitted under leadership of Satish Tiwari, state treasurer of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh. The union warned that if no decision is made regarding reopening of the factory, a protest will be held at the site on January 9.

