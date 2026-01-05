 Bhopal News: Congress ‘Rings The Bell’ At Mps’, Mlas’ Homes Over Indore Water Deaths
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Congress ‘Rings The Bell’ At Mps’, Mlas’ Homes Over Indore Water Deaths

Bhopal News: Congress ‘Rings The Bell’ At Mps’, Mlas’ Homes Over Indore Water Deaths

On Saturday, state Congress president Jitu Patwari had announced that party leaders and workers would ‘ring the bells’ to give a wake-up call to what he termed a ‘sleeping government.’ State general secretary Sanjay Kamle said Congress workers took out rallies carrying bells and rang them outside the houses of BJP MPs and MLAs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Congress ‘Rings The Bell’ At Mps’, Mlas’ Homes Over Indore Water Deaths | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders staged a statewide ‘ring the bell’ protest on Sunday outside the residences of Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly over the water contamination tragedy in Indore that has claimed 16 lives.

The protesters alleged that the deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area were the result of administrative negligence and corruption by the ruling BJP.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Few Additional Directors General of Police Waiting For Work, Many Overloaded
article-image

On Saturday, state Congress president Jitu Patwari had announced that party leaders and workers would ‘ring the bells’ to give a wake-up call to what he termed a ‘sleeping government.’ State general secretary Sanjay Kamle said Congress workers took out rallies carrying bells and rang them outside the houses of BJP MPs and MLAs. The party would continue the protest in front of the residences of MPs and MLAs who were not found at home on Sunday.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath also attacked the state government over the Indore tragedy and other issues. He said, “After the Indore incident, instead of apologising, the ruling party is attacking Congress leaders. The truth is that corruption prevails from top to bottom and there is carelessness in the execution of government work.”

FPJ Shorts
UP Teacher Adjustment Phase Three Sparks Statewide Row As Federation Seeks Cancellation Over Alleged Violations Of Norms
UP Teacher Adjustment Phase Three Sparks Statewide Row As Federation Seeks Cancellation Over Alleged Violations Of Norms
Mumbai: Govandi Resident Booked For Submitting Forged Birth Certificate With Passport Application Amid M-East Ward Scam Probe
Mumbai: Govandi Resident Booked For Submitting Forged Birth Certificate With Passport Application Amid M-East Ward Scam Probe
Lalbaug Sees Major Political Upset As Anil Kokil Joins Shinde Sena, Sparks Shiv Sena UBT Outrage
Lalbaug Sees Major Political Upset As Anil Kokil Joins Shinde Sena, Sparks Shiv Sena UBT Outrage
CCWA & FPJ Townhall: Chandivali & Powai Residents Plan To Make Their Corporator Accountable
CCWA & FPJ Townhall: Chandivali & Powai Residents Plan To Make Their Corporator Accountable

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Congress ‘Rings The Bell’ At Mps’, Mlas’ Homes Over Indore Water Deaths

Bhopal News: Congress ‘Rings The Bell’ At Mps’, Mlas’ Homes Over Indore Water Deaths

MP News: Farmers Submit Memorandum For Factory Reopening In Morena

MP News: Farmers Submit Memorandum For Factory Reopening In Morena

Bhopal News: Government Railway Police Nabs Repeat Offender, Recovers Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.5...

Bhopal News: Government Railway Police Nabs Repeat Offender, Recovers Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.5...

MP News: Police, Excise Teams Seize Country-Made Liquor; Several Held In Jabalpur

MP News: Police, Excise Teams Seize Country-Made Liquor; Several Held In Jabalpur

Bhopal News: Hazardous; Unsafe Drinking Water Puts 15% Of City’s Population At Risk

Bhopal News: Hazardous; Unsafe Drinking Water Puts 15% Of City’s Population At Risk