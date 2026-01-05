Bhopal News: Congress ‘Rings The Bell’ At Mps’, Mlas’ Homes Over Indore Water Deaths | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders staged a statewide ‘ring the bell’ protest on Sunday outside the residences of Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly over the water contamination tragedy in Indore that has claimed 16 lives.

The protesters alleged that the deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area were the result of administrative negligence and corruption by the ruling BJP.

On Saturday, state Congress president Jitu Patwari had announced that party leaders and workers would ‘ring the bells’ to give a wake-up call to what he termed a ‘sleeping government.’ State general secretary Sanjay Kamle said Congress workers took out rallies carrying bells and rang them outside the houses of BJP MPs and MLAs. The party would continue the protest in front of the residences of MPs and MLAs who were not found at home on Sunday.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath also attacked the state government over the Indore tragedy and other issues. He said, “After the Indore incident, instead of apologising, the ruling party is attacking Congress leaders. The truth is that corruption prevails from top to bottom and there is carelessness in the execution of government work.”