Bhopal News: Few Additional Directors General of Police Waiting For Work, Many Overloaded | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a shortage of Additional Directors General of Police (ADG) level officers at state police headquarters, some remain idle while others handle multiple responsibilities.

Two ADG officers who returned from deputation have not been assigned any duties even after more than a month, while only 16 ADGs currently serve in the state.

ADG D. Srinivas Verma and ADG Anshuman Yadav returned from deputation a month ago. It has been almost a month since both reported to headquarters, but neither has been given any responsibilities. Both officers have not even been allotted chambers, forcing them to come to headquarters and return without work.

According to sources, both officers are likely to be given responsibilities by the end of January. Transfers of recently promoted officers are also expected, during which these ADGs may receive key assignments. D. Srinivas Verma has previously handled several important responsibilities successfully in the state.

ADGs holding charge of more than one branch

At the ADG level, DP Gupta handles the Complaints Branch in addition to RTI, Public Service Guarantee, Cooperative Fraud, and Police Reforms. A. Sai Manohar manages Intelligence along with the ADG Cyber Cell. KP Venkateswara Rao oversees Technical Services while also holding charge of Narcotics. Yogesh Chaudhary handles Provisioning in addition to Planning. Mohammed Shahid Avsar is ADG Selection and also manages PTRI. ADG Pramod Verma of Jabalpur Zone has the additional charge of Shahdol Police Range.

Despite this, two senior ADGs remain without duties, raising questions about resource allocation and workload management at police headquarters.