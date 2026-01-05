MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Meritorious Students Of Meena Community | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav felicitated 500 talented students of Meena community at a function organized by Madhya Pradesh Meena Samaj Sewa Sanghthan at Ravindra Bhawan here on Sunday.

He also felicitated Hukum Singh Balod Meena for donating one-acre land worth Rs 4 crore for the hostel.

Addressing the function, he praised leaders of Meena community for making a mark in politics. Former minister and state president of Meena Samaj, Ramnivas Rawat placed community’s demands before the chief minister who assured of considering them.

In his address, chief minister asked community members to avoid spending too much money on mrityu bhoj. “Our elders remain alive in our heart, then why make unnecessary expenditure in their name? Necessary rituals should be performed but one should avoid pomp and show,” he added.

He asked them to maintain simplicity during wedding programmes. Despite being CM, he solemnised marriage of his son in presence of 50 people.