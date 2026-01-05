 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Meritorious Students Of Meena Community
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Meritorious Students Of Meena Community

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Meritorious Students Of Meena Community

In his address, chief minister asked community members to avoid spending too much money on mrityu bhoj. “Our elders remain alive in our heart, then why make unnecessary expenditure in their name? Necessary rituals should be performed but one should avoid pomp and show,” he added.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Meritorious Students Of Meena Community | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav felicitated 500 talented students of Meena community at a function organized by Madhya Pradesh Meena Samaj Sewa Sanghthan at Ravindra Bhawan here on Sunday.

He also felicitated Hukum Singh Balod Meena for donating one-acre land worth Rs 4 crore for the hostel.

Addressing the function, he praised leaders of Meena community for making a mark in politics. Former minister and state president of Meena Samaj, Ramnivas Rawat placed community’s demands before the chief minister who assured of considering them.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Young Sardars Steal The Show With 'Gatka' Performance On 'Veer Bal Diwas'; CM Mohan...
article-image

In his address, chief minister asked community members to avoid spending too much money on mrityu bhoj. “Our elders remain alive in our heart, then why make unnecessary expenditure in their name? Necessary rituals should be performed but one should avoid pomp and show,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
UTS App To Be Discontinued From March 1, User To Make Switch To RailOne
UTS App To Be Discontinued From March 1, User To Make Switch To RailOne
'Satyamev Jayate': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla After SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In Delhi Riots Case; Accuses Cong Of Supporting 'Tukde Tukde Gang'
'Satyamev Jayate': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla After SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In Delhi Riots Case; Accuses Cong Of Supporting 'Tukde Tukde Gang'
India To Implement 21-Character 'BPAN' For Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Battery Traceability
India To Implement 21-Character 'BPAN' For Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Battery Traceability
Inside Mumbai's 105-Yr-Old Chinese Temple; Believers Say Your Future Can Actually Be Predicted Here| Details Inside
Inside Mumbai's 105-Yr-Old Chinese Temple; Believers Say Your Future Can Actually Be Predicted Here| Details Inside

He asked them to maintain simplicity during wedding programmes. Despite being CM, he solemnised marriage of his son in presence of 50 people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Tigress Spotted Basking In Sun In Shivpuri Field; Panicked Villagers Blame Forest Team --...

MP News: Tigress Spotted Basking In Sun In Shivpuri Field; Panicked Villagers Blame Forest Team --...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Meritorious Students Of Meena Community

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Meritorious Students Of Meena Community

MP News: MLA Pratima Bagri Jerks Mics & Walks Off After Media Questions Indore's Contaminated Water...

MP News: MLA Pratima Bagri Jerks Mics & Walks Off After Media Questions Indore's Contaminated Water...

MP News: Drunk Hostel Guard Hurls Abuses At Students In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral

MP News: Drunk Hostel Guard Hurls Abuses At Students In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral

MP News: Dalit Leader Makarand Baudh Arrested In Old Protest Case Amid Ambedkar Poster Row In...

MP News: Dalit Leader Makarand Baudh Arrested In Old Protest Case Amid Ambedkar Poster Row In...