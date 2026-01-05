 MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya's Son Mahanaryaman Scindia Holds First Road Show After Becoming MPCA President, Gets Grand Welcome In Shivpuri--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya's Son Mahanaryaman Scindia Holds First Road Show After Becoming MPCA President, Gets Grand Welcome In Shivpuri--VIDEO

MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya's Son Mahanaryaman Scindia Holds First Road Show After Becoming MPCA President, Gets Grand Welcome In Shivpuri--VIDEO

A grand road show was held in Shivpuri to welcome Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MPCA President. It was his first visit after becoming MPCA chief. The road show began at Gwalior Bypass, passed through Madhav Chowk, and ended at Jhansi Tiraha amid celebrations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman Scindia held his first road show after becoming the president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, in Shivpuri on Sunday night. He received a grand welcome from the BJP workers and supporters of the Scindia family.

A video showing the grand welcome is circulating widely on social media.

Watch the video below :

As part of the schedule, Mahanaryaman Scindia left Gwalior on January 4 and reached Shivpuri’s Gwalior Bypass at around 7:30 pm. From there, the road show began.

FPJ Shorts
'Thank You, Arun Khetarpal...': Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Shares Special Message To Fans After Ikkis Release—PHOTO
'Thank You, Arun Khetarpal...': Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Shares Special Message To Fans After Ikkis Release—PHOTO
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 05, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-36 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 05, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-36 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Net Office Leasing Up 25% In 2025 To A Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In Top 8 Indian Cities: Report
Net Office Leasing Up 25% In 2025 To A Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In Top 8 Indian Cities: Report
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large

The procession started at Gwalior Bypass and passed through Madhav Chowk before ending at Jhansi Tiraha. The entire route was beautifully decorated in advance to welcome him.

Read Also
Who Is Mahanaryaman Scindia? Son Of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Becomes The Youngest MPCA...
article-image

Several stages were set up along the road show route. At many places, people welcomed him with flower garlands, slogans, and fireworks. Supporters gathered in large numbers to greet him and show their enthusiasm.

BJP workers, local leaders, and citizens were seen standing along the roads, waving and cheering as the convoy passed.

Who is Mahanaryaman Scindia?

Mahanaryaman Scindia, hails from Gwalior’s renowned Scindia royal family, has begun a new chapter with his election as MPCA president. Son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and grandson of former MPCA chief Madhavrao Scindia. With his election, three generations of the Scindia family have now led the MPCA.

During the road show, Shivpuri appeared full of energy and celebration. The city looked lively, and the crowd maintained a joyful mood throughout the event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'How Will Debt-Ridden MP Govt Fund 40% Under G-Ram-G?,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari...

MP News: 'How Will Debt-Ridden MP Govt Fund 40% Under G-Ram-G?,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari...

MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya's Son Mahanaryaman Scindia Holds First Road Show After Becoming...

MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya's Son Mahanaryaman Scindia Holds First Road Show After Becoming...

MP News: Tigress Spotted Basking In Sun In Shivpuri Field; Panicked Villagers Blame Forest Team --...

MP News: Tigress Spotted Basking In Sun In Shivpuri Field; Panicked Villagers Blame Forest Team --...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Meritorious Students Of Meena Community

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Meritorious Students Of Meena Community

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri Jerks Mics & Walks Off After Media Questions Indore's Contaminated...

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri Jerks Mics & Walks Off After Media Questions Indore's Contaminated...