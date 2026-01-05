MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya's Son Mahanaryaman Scindia Holds First Road Show After Becoming MPCA President, Gets Grand Welcome In Shivpuri--VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman Scindia held his first road show after becoming the president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, in Shivpuri on Sunday night. He received a grand welcome from the BJP workers and supporters of the Scindia family.

A video showing the grand welcome is circulating widely on social media.

Watch the video below :

As part of the schedule, Mahanaryaman Scindia left Gwalior on January 4 and reached Shivpuri’s Gwalior Bypass at around 7:30 pm. From there, the road show began.

The procession started at Gwalior Bypass and passed through Madhav Chowk before ending at Jhansi Tiraha. The entire route was beautifully decorated in advance to welcome him.

Several stages were set up along the road show route. At many places, people welcomed him with flower garlands, slogans, and fireworks. Supporters gathered in large numbers to greet him and show their enthusiasm.

BJP workers, local leaders, and citizens were seen standing along the roads, waving and cheering as the convoy passed.

Who is Mahanaryaman Scindia?

Mahanaryaman Scindia, hails from Gwalior’s renowned Scindia royal family, has begun a new chapter with his election as MPCA president. Son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and grandson of former MPCA chief Madhavrao Scindia. With his election, three generations of the Scindia family have now led the MPCA.

During the road show, Shivpuri appeared full of energy and celebration. The city looked lively, and the crowd maintained a joyful mood throughout the event.