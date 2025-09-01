 Who Is Mahanaryaman Scindia? Son Of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Who Has Become The Youngest MPCA President
Who Is Mahanaryaman Scindia? Son Of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Who Has Become The Youngest MPCA President

As MPCA president, he will play an important role in improving cricket in Madhya Pradesh. With major matches like the Women’s ODI World Cup coming to the state, he will have a chance to prove himself as a capable leader.

Aakash Singh
Updated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Mahanaryaman Scindia & Jyotiraditya Scindia | Image: Mahanaryaman Scindia/ Jyotiraditya Scindia/ Instagram

In a unanimous decision, 29-year-old Mahanaryaman Scindia has been elected as the president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), becoming the youngest person ever to hold the position since the board’s formation in 1957.

Mahanaryaman comes from the well-known Scindia royal family of Gwalior. He is the son of Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Union Minister in the Indian government, and the grandson of Madhavrao Scindia, who also served as MPCA president in the past. With his election, three generations of the Scindia family have now led the MPCA.

His Journey in Cricket

Although young, Mahanaryaman has already worked in cricket administration:

He became Vice-President of Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) in 2022

He is a lifetime member of the MPCA

He helped launch and lead the Madhya Pradesh T20 League in 2024

These roles helped him gain experience and build support within the cricket community.

Mahanaryaman was elected unopposed, meaning no one else ran against him. This shows he had strong support from MPCA members and cricket officials.

As MPCA president, he will play an important role in improving cricket in Madhya Pradesh. With major matches like the Women’s ODI World Cup coming to the state, he will have a chance to prove himself as a capable leader.

A New Generation of Leadership

Mahanaryaman’s election marks a shift toward younger leadership in Indian cricket administration. While many sports bodies across the country have long been led by senior figures, his rise shows that youth with vision and legacy is being welcomed. His background, education, and modern approach could bring fresh ideas to how cricket is run at the state level.

Bridging Legacy and Innovation

Though he is continuing his family’s tradition, Mahanaryaman is also known for his independent ideas and commitment to development. Mahanaryaman Scindia’s journey is just beginning, but his election as the youngest MPCA president already makes him one to watch. With a mix of youth, experience, and legacy, he is expected to bring energy and long-term planning to the role.

