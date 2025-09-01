Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Dabang Delhi KC Vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Streaming: A Thrilling Contest Awaits At Vishwanadh Sports Club

Image: Pro Kabaddi League Season 12/Instagram

The excitement of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 continues to build as two of the most popular teams, Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls, gear up for a high-stakes showdown at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 PM IST and promises a thrilling contest between two sides with a rich kabaddi legacy.

Dabang Delhi, the 2021 PKL champions, have consistently remained a competitive side in recent seasons. With a balanced mix of youth and experience, they’ll be looking to assert dominance early in the tournament. Much will depend on the performances of their star raiders and defensive mainstays, especially as they adjust to new combinations on the mat.

On the other hand, the Bengaluru Bulls are known for their aggressive, high-intensity style of play. Former champions themselves, they enter the contest with a squad loaded with young energy and raw strength. Their raiders are fearless, often taking risks deep into the opposition half, while their defenders thrive on sudden dashes and coordinated chains.

This fixture marks another exciting night for fans in Visakhapatnam, as Vishwanadh Sports Club plays host to its share of PKL drama. Known for passionate crowds and electrifying energy, the stadium is expected to be buzzing from start to finish.

With both teams eager to climb the points table early in the season, this match could set the tone for what lies ahead. Expect fast-paced action, tactical battles, and moments of brilliance when Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls lock horns in what promises to be a kabaddi classic.

PKL 2025 Live Streaming details

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 matches in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2025 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.