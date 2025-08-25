 Pro Kabaddi League S12: Maharashtra's Ajinkya Ashok Pawar All Set For New Season With Dabang Delhi KC
HomeSportsPro Kabaddi League S12: Maharashtra's Ajinkya Ashok Pawar All Set For New Season With Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC enter the new season on the back of a historic 15-match unbeaten run in Season 11

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
He has been a veteran of sorts when it comes to the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and now Maharashtra's very own raider par excellence Ajinkya Ashok Pawar is ready to unleash his skills for the Dabang Delhi KC when the 12th season starts.

After 109 PKL appearances and 514 raid points to his name, Pawar is ready to bring his trademark grit and finishing ability to Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League. The 28-year-old raider, acquired at the PKL 2025 auction for ₹13 lakh, is currently training with the Delhi camp in Meerut and is raring to add depth and reliability to their attacking unit.

Dabang Delhi KC enter the new season on the back of a historic 15-match unbeaten run in Season 11, the longest in PKL history. Their campaign, which included 11 wins and 4 ties, ended in a semi-final defeat to Patna Pirates, but underlined their consistency and resilience.

PKL 12: U Mumba And Puneri Paltan Gear Up For New Season With Renewed Vigour
With the memories of their Season 8 championship victory still fresh, Delhi will be keen to reclaim the trophy, this time with Ajinkya adding his clutch raiding prowess.

The Ratnagiri man built his reputation as one of PKL’s most reliable Do-or-Die specialists and placing him inside the top 10 all-time scorers, a testament to his ability to perform under pressure when every raid counts. That quality could prove crucial for Delhi, especially in tight contests where a single raid decides the outcome.

This season, Dabang Delhi KC boast one of the league’s most balanced squads. Fazel Atrachali, the Iranian defensive stalwart, leads a backline reinforced by Surjeet Singh and all-rounders like Amir Hossein Bastami. In attack, the explosive Ashu Malik and star raider Naveen Kumar will spearhead the charge, while Ajinkya offers the versatility to raid in crunch moments or provide cover when the main guns are targeted.

Delhi open their campaign against Bengaluru Bulls on September 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag. With a blend of proven stars and smart auction picks like Ajinkya Pawar, the Season 12 squad has the tools to not only replicate their unbeaten streak but also go a step further—lifting their second PKL title.

