 PKL 12: Sunil Kumar's Heroic Solo Tackle On Mohammadreza Shadloui Goes Viral During U Mumba Vs Gujarat Giants Match; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Image: Pro Kabaddi League/X

In an exciting Pro Kabaddi League match, U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar made a stunning solo tackle on Mohammadreza Shadloui of the Gujarat Giants, helping his team win in a tie-breaker.

The match was tied 29–29 and went into a tie-breaker. During a crucial raid, Shadloui tried to score, but Sunil made a quick move, brought him down single-handedly, and shocked everyone. His powerful and smart tackle was the turning point of the match.

Thanks to that moment, U Mumba won the game 6–5 in the tie-breaker. Fans and experts praised Sunil for his courage and perfect timing. Even though Shadloui is known as a strong defender and raider, Sunil’s move completely caught him off guard.

This tackle showed why Sunil is not just a great defender, but also a strong leader for U Mumba. It was one of the best moments of the PKL season so far.

'Main Chup Baithne Waalon Mein Se Nahin Hoon': Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On His Verbal Spat With Digvesh Rathi In DPL 2025 Match; Video
'Main Chup Baithne Waalon Mein Se Nahin Hoon': Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On His Verbal Spat With Digvesh Rathi In DPL 2025 Match; Video
Ganeshotsav 2025: BJP President JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Seeks Blessings For Aatmanirbhar Bharat Under PM Modi | VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: BJP President JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Seeks Blessings For Aatmanirbhar Bharat Under PM Modi | VIDEO
Mumbai: Raj Thackeray Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja, Joins Devotees In Ganesh Festivities |Video
Mumbai: Raj Thackeray Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja, Joins Devotees In Ganesh Festivities |Video
Panic Erupts As 2 Horses Barge Into Railway Hospital In Jhansi, Doctors And Staff Lock Themselves Inside; WATCH VIDEO
Panic Erupts As 2 Horses Barge Into Railway Hospital In Jhansi, Doctors And Staff Lock Themselves Inside; WATCH VIDEO

U Mumba Beat Gujarat Giants 6–5 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Tie-Breaker

U Mumba started their Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 with a thrilling win over Gujarat Giants, winning 6–5 in a tie-breaker after the match ended 29–29 in regular time.

The match was full of action, with Gujarat taking the lead through a strong raid by Himanshu Singh and an all-out. But U Mumba fought back with clever tackles and kept the game tied at the end of normal time.

This win shows U Mumba’s strong defense and cool mindset under pressure. It was a perfect start to their PKL 12 campaign.

