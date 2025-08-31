PKL 12: Sunil Kumar's Heroic Solo Tackle On Mohammadreza Shadloui Goes Viral During U Mumba Vs Gujarat Giants Match; Video

Image: Pro Kabaddi League/X

In an exciting Pro Kabaddi League match, U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar made a stunning solo tackle on Mohammadreza Shadloui of the Gujarat Giants, helping his team win in a tie-breaker.

The match was tied 29–29 and went into a tie-breaker. During a crucial raid, Shadloui tried to score, but Sunil made a quick move, brought him down single-handedly, and shocked everyone. His powerful and smart tackle was the turning point of the match.

Thanks to that moment, U Mumba won the game 6–5 in the tie-breaker. Fans and experts praised Sunil for his courage and perfect timing. Even though Shadloui is known as a strong defender and raider, Sunil’s move completely caught him off guard.

This tackle showed why Sunil is not just a great defender, but also a strong leader for U Mumba. It was one of the best moments of the PKL season so far.

