'480P Video...': RCB Troll BCCI For Sharing Low Quality Highlights Of Virat Kohli Century

Virat Kohli smashed yet another century as he continued his fine form in the 50-over format. After a player of the series performance against South Africa, Virat let his bat do the talking at the BCCI's CoE on Wednesday. Chasing 299 to win, Kohli anchored the run chase walking into bat for his state side after 15 years in the format.

With no spectators allowed at the venue, fans were eager to watch Virat Kohli's highlights from Delhi's game against Andhra. BCCI obliged to that request with visuals from Kohli's epic at the CoE. RCB shared the video, but took a dig at the Indian cricket board suggesting that the video quality was only '480p'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli, like opener Priyansh Arya, started off aggressively making full use of the field restrictions. Arya's dismissal saw Kohli shift gears and focus on batting deep. The 37-year-old was at his masterful best, with sumptuous drives glittered through his stay at the crease.

Kohli reached his half-century in 39 balls, scoring at a fair clip to keep Delhi ahead in the run chase. A 113-run partnership with Priyansh Arya was followed by another century stand with Nitish Rana as Delhi cruised through the run chase.

He eventually was dismissed for 131 off just 101 balls, having struck 14 boundaries and three sixes. It was his 58th List A century and his 4th in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. On back of Kohli's pyrotechnics, Delhi sealed their chase with more than 12 overs to spare.

Kohli beats Sachin to become fastest to 16k List A runs

India batting star Virat Kohli went past the iconic Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket, achieving the milestone in his 330th innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Tendulkar had achieved the landmark in 391 innings.

The 37-year-old Kohli touched the mark during his team Delhi's opening Vijay Hazare game against Andhra here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Kohli now holds the record for being the fastest to each block of 1000 List A runs from 10,000 runs onwards.