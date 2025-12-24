 'Gambhir Dekh Raha Hai Na..': Fans Troll Gautam Gambhir As Rohit Sharma Slams 155 In Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rohit Sharma continued his stellar form on his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai on Wednesday. Playing the tournament after 7 years, the 38-year-old scored a stunning 155 off just 94 balls against Sikkim. More than 12,000 fans watched the masterclass at Jaipur, with many chanting 'Gambhir dekh raha hai na', taunting the India head coach.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image

Rohit Sharma was in top form on Wednesday in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 38-year-old slammed a stunning 155 in Mumbai's chase against Sikkim. Chasing 237 to win, Rohit knocked off more than half the target, making it a comfortable chase for his side.

The match played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, saw much fan fare. With Rohit at the fag end of his career, people gathered in numbers to watch the former India captain in action. With a lot of scrutiny around his future, fans turned on India head coach with the crowd lending their full support to Rohit.

As per PTI, chants of "Gambhir kidhar hai, dekh raha hai na?" (Gautam Gambhir, where are you, are you watching, right?) were also heard from the crowd.

Criticism towards Gambhir comes after reports of the India head coach wanting to look towards the future. Rohit will be 40 during the 2027 World Cup, and the India coach and selectors reportedly remain concerned regarding their fitness and game time. Rohit has since won the player of the series award in Australia, and scored two half-centuries against South Africa.

article-image

Rohit walked into bat with the crowd going gaga to watch the former India captain in action. He delivered in typical Hit-Man style, taking the game by the scruff of his neck. With Raghuvanshi playing anchor, Rohit layed into the Sikkim attack. He reached his half-century off just 27 balls, making full use of the field restrictions.

The innings featured every shot from Rohit Sharma's gallery. His trademark pull, to a step out six to a fast bowler - it was Rohit in his element. He put on 141 for the opening wicket in just 18 overs, scoring the bulk of the runs.

Overall, Rohit scored 155 off 94 balls, layering with 18 fours and 9 sixes in a brutal batting display.

