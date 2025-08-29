Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Bengaluru Bulls Vs Puneri Paltan, Live Updates: Puneri Paltan Have A Slight Edge After First Half At Vishwanadh Sports Club In Vizag

Puneri Paltan 32-32 Bengaluru Bulls. To determine the winner of this match, each team will now have five raids. A Golden Raid will determine the winner if the match remains tied even after that.

A close encounter is happening at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam.

The second half gets underway.

Puneri Paltan have a slight edge over Bengaluru Bulls at the end of half time. Puneri Paltan 13-12 Bengaluru Bulls.

Both teams are playing with an aggressive intent. After 10 minutes the score stands at Puneri Paltan 8-7 Bengaluru Bulls.

The match gets underway at Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 action heats up as Bengaluru Bulls take on Puneri Paltan at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam. Both teams will be looking to start the season on a strong note in this eagerly anticipated clash.

Bengaluru Bulls, known for their explosive raiding and aggressive defense, will rely on key raiders and experienced defenders to dominate the mat. Their tactical play and ability to switch strategies mid-game make them a formidable side, capable of putting immense pressure on the opposition from the start.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan has built a balanced squad blending young talent with seasoned performers. Their raiding duo has the ability to score quick points, while their defenders will look to neutralize Bengaluru’s key attackers. Team cohesion and communication will be crucial for Paltan to withstand the Bulls’ high-intensity attacks.

The Vishwanadh Sports Club, hosting the match in front of an enthusiastic crowd, promises an electric atmosphere. With National Sports Day celebrations coinciding with the fixture, fans can expect a thrilling encounter filled with tactical raids, high-pressure tackles, and nail-biting moments.

Both sides are expected to field their strongest line-ups, making this a match that could set the tone for the rest of the season. While Bengaluru Bulls will aim to assert dominance early, Puneri Paltan will look to exploit any lapses and secure a morale-boosting victory at home.

With the stage set in Vizag, kabaddi fans are in for a thrilling start to PKL 2025, as Bengaluru Bulls clash with Puneri Paltan in what promises to be a high-octane contest.