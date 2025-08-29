'Pagal Awara Kutto Se Darna...': Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Cryptic Post Goes Viral

Mohammad Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan | Image: X

In a recent development in the ongoing saga between Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami and his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, the latter shared a cryptic post on social media following Shami's latest interview. The post has gone viral, which reads, "Pagal awara kutto se darna hota mujhe, to 2018 me hi dar jaati. Jitna chahe zor lagale mujhe darane ki, jhukaane ki, barbad karne ki, mai Allah ke karam se aur mazboot aur mazboot bante jaungi inshallah.

This message appears to be a response to Shami's recent interview with News 24, where he addressed questions about his troubled marriage. In that interview, Shami expressed that he does not regret his past and emphasized his focus on cricket, stating that he wishes to keep his attention on the sport rather than personal disputes.

The cryptic nature of Jahan's post has led to various interpretations among netizens and media outlets. Some view it as a subtle critique of Shami's recent statements, while others see it as a reaffirmation of her resilience in the face of ongoing challenges. This incident adds another chapter to the complex and publicized personal lives of the two individuals, reflecting the intertwining of personal issues with public personas.

As the legal and personal matters between Shami and Jahan continue to unfold, their actions and statements remain under close scrutiny, with public interest in their relationship dynamics persisting.

Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Alleges Conspiracy After Land Dispute Clash With Neighbours

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, has once again found herself at the center of controversy in her hometown of Birbhum district, West Bengal. She and her daughter from a previous marriage, Arshi Jahan, have been reportedly accused of assault and an attempt to murder a neighbor named Dalia Khatun. The incident reportedly began as a dispute over a piece of land in Ward No. 5 of Suri, where Hasin had started construction work. The land is allegedly registered in the name of her daughter Arshi.

According to the reports, when Dalia Khatun tried to stop the construction, she was allegedly assaulted by Hasin and her daughter. The matter quickly escalated, drawing public attention and sparking a fresh wave of controversy around Hasin.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the accusations, Hasin took to Instagram to present her side of the story. In a strongly worded post, she claimed that she was being targeted as part of a broader conspiracy. She also referred to a previous case from 2021, where she and her minor daughter were allegedly framed falsely.

Hasin Jahan believes she is being harassed because she is a single woman, and she alleged that certain people are attempting to take over her property and money. Expressing concern for her daughters, Hasin questioned why they were being dragged into the controversy.

The case is currently under investigation, and no formal charges have been confirmed yet. Meanwhile, the public remains divided, with some supporting Hasin’s claims and others awaiting a legal resolution.