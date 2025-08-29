 'Disgusting, Heartless, And Inhuman': S Sreesanth's Wife Slams Lalit Modi & Michael Clarke For Releasing 'Slapgate' Footage Publicly; Video
Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth's emotional response underscores how resurfacing archived footage can reopen emotional scars, affecting not just the individuals in the public eye, but also their families and children.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Image: Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth/Instagram

Former Indian pacer  S. Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, has strongly condemned the decision by former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and former Australia captain Michael Clarke to release previously unseen footage of the infamous “slapgate” incident that occurred during IPL 2008. The clip, which involves Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth, resurfaced during the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast on August 29.

Posting on Instagram, Bhuvneshwari expressed outrage, “Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on, they are fathers now with school‑going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman.”

In a follow-up Instagram story, she denounced the timing and motives behind releasing the footage, calling it an unnecessary reopening of painful memories for their family, “@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. As his wife, and as the mother of his children, it is deeply painful for our family to see this resurface after 18 long years. Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago only so you can chase views. This doesn’t just hurt the players, it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs.”

She added a harsh rebuke, “You should be sued for doing something so cheap and inhumane. Sreesanth is a man of strength and character, and no video can take that dignity away from him. Fear God before you hurt families and innocent children for your own gain.”

What is the 'Slapgate' incident?

The original incident occurred during 2008 IPL season, following a match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Harbhajan allegedly slapped Sreesanth during a post-match handshake, an action that sparked shock and controversy.

The resurfacing of the video has reignited debate, some criticism centers on whether revisiting such a sensitive episode serves any journalistic or sporting value, especially when all parties involved have long moved on.

