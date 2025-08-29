 WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Launch On National Sports Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Launch On National Sports Day

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Launch On National Sports Day

With the Pro Kabaddi League continuing to grow in popularity, the Season 12 launch promises to be a vibrant, star-studded affair and Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s presence in Vizag ahead of the launch only adds to the anticipation.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Young teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi arrived in Visakhapatnam ahead of the grand launch of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, which is set to take place on National Sports Day at the Vishwanadh Sports Club. His early arrival has already sparked excitement among sports fans and media ahead of the much-anticipated celebration.

The launch event, scheduled for August 29, will mark the ceremonial opening of the new kabaddi season, coinciding with the birthday of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Though he hails from the world of cricket, Suryavanshi’s presence highlights the growing sense of unity among Indian athletes across different sports.

Read Also
Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Note In Marathi For His Mother's Birthday, Shares Special Family...
article-image
Read Also
Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics
article-image

Suryavanshi is expected to attend the official proceedings and interact with players and officials during the event. His support for the kabaddi community is being widely appreciated, as it reflects the shared respect among sporting disciplines and the push for broader recognition of traditional Indian sports.

With the Pro Kabaddi League continuing to grow in popularity, the Season 12 launch promises to be a vibrant, star-studded affair and Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s presence in Vizag ahead of the launch only adds to the anticipation.

FPJ Shorts
WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Launch On National Sports Day
WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Launch On National Sports Day
Where To Find Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan In South Mumbai | Complete List
Where To Find Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan In South Mumbai | Complete List
'Leaders Who Repeatedly Visit Pakistan Cannot Lead Assam': Union Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO
'Leaders Who Repeatedly Visit Pakistan Cannot Lead Assam': Union Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO
23-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Shot Dead By Brother-In-Law For Intervening In Fight With Husband In UP’s Kannauj
23-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Shot Dead By Brother-In-Law For Intervening In Fight With Husband In UP’s Kannauj

A blockbuster match up set to dazzle the Pro Kabaddi League

The much-anticipated Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off with a thrilling southern derby as Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas at Viswanandh Sports Stadium in Vizag . Both teams have undergone major reshuffles ahead of the new season, releasing key players and building stronger, more balanced squads.

In a surprising twist, last season’s Titans captain will now don the Thalaivas jersey and lead their charge in Season 12. He will be joined by star raider Arjun Deshwal, a pairing that has fans in Tamil Nadu buzzing with excitement.

Meanwhile, the Titans have focused on bolstering their defense, adding experienced defenders Shubham Shinde and Aman Antil to strengthen their backline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Launch On National...

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Launch On National...

Formula 1: Max Verstappen Uses Bare Hands To Dig Out Tyre After Sliding Into Gravel During Dutch...

Formula 1: Max Verstappen Uses Bare Hands To Dig Out Tyre After Sliding Into Gravel During Dutch...

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Executes Dramatic 360-Degree Spin During Dutch Grand Prix Practice,...

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Executes Dramatic 360-Degree Spin During Dutch Grand Prix Practice,...

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Note In Marathi For His Mother's Birthday, Shares Special Family...

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Note In Marathi For His Mother's Birthday, Shares Special Family...

'Next Time, Don't Wonder Why I Hit You': Stefanos Tsitsipas Issues Warning To Daniel Altmaier Over...

'Next Time, Don't Wonder Why I Hit You': Stefanos Tsitsipas Issues Warning To Daniel Altmaier Over...