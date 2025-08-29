WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Launch On National Sports Day

Image: X

Young teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi arrived in Visakhapatnam ahead of the grand launch of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, which is set to take place on National Sports Day at the Vishwanadh Sports Club. His early arrival has already sparked excitement among sports fans and media ahead of the much-anticipated celebration.

The launch event, scheduled for August 29, will mark the ceremonial opening of the new kabaddi season, coinciding with the birthday of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Though he hails from the world of cricket, Suryavanshi’s presence highlights the growing sense of unity among Indian athletes across different sports.

Suryavanshi is expected to attend the official proceedings and interact with players and officials during the event. His support for the kabaddi community is being widely appreciated, as it reflects the shared respect among sporting disciplines and the push for broader recognition of traditional Indian sports.

With the Pro Kabaddi League continuing to grow in popularity, the Season 12 launch promises to be a vibrant, star-studded affair and Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s presence in Vizag ahead of the launch only adds to the anticipation.

A blockbuster match up set to dazzle the Pro Kabaddi League

The much-anticipated Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off with a thrilling southern derby as Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas at Viswanandh Sports Stadium in Vizag . Both teams have undergone major reshuffles ahead of the new season, releasing key players and building stronger, more balanced squads.

In a surprising twist, last season’s Titans captain will now don the Thalaivas jersey and lead their charge in Season 12. He will be joined by star raider Arjun Deshwal, a pairing that has fans in Tamil Nadu buzzing with excitement.

Meanwhile, the Titans have focused on bolstering their defense, adding experienced defenders Shubham Shinde and Aman Antil to strengthen their backline.