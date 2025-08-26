 Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics
As India eyes the Asia Cup crown, Tilak's visit to Tirupati may well become a lucky charm in what promises to be an intense and closely fought tournament.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Image: Tilak Varma/Instagram

As the countdown to the Asia Cup 2025 begins, young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma made a spiritual stop before heading into the high-pressure tournament. The talented left-hander visited the revered Tirupati Balaji temple to seek divine blessings ahead of the continental event, which is set to kick off on September 9.

Tilak took to Instagram to share photos from his temple visit, simply captioned, "Devotion," a word that echoed the emotion on his face in the serene post. Wearing traditional attire, Tilak stood in front of the sacred shrine, offering prayers and drawing inspiration from the divine before representing India on one of cricket's biggest regional stages.

The heartfelt moment quickly gained traction among fans and followers, many praising his humility and grounded approach despite his rising stardom. Several users flooded the comments section with wishes for a strong Asia Cup performance, while others appreciated the young cricketer's spiritual values.

As India eyes the Asia Cup crown, Tilak’s visit to Tirupati may well become a lucky charm in what promises to be an intense and closely fought tournament.

India announces squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar to lead, Gill named vice-captain

Team India has officially announced its squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9 in the UAE. The 15-member squad features a mix of experienced stars and exciting young talent, with Suryakumar Yadav named as captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain.

Here is India’s squad for the tournament:

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Batters/All-Rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy

Fast Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

With a fresh and dynamic team, India will look to start strong when the Asia Cup begins on September 9. The tournament will also help shape the team ahead of the T20 World Cup.

