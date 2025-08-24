 Pakistan's Pacer Haris Rauf Sends Bold Warning To Team India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video 
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistan's Pacer Haris Rauf Sends Bold Warning To Team India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video 

Pakistan's Pacer Haris Rauf Sends Bold Warning To Team India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video 

The Asia Cup will be held in UAE from September 9 to 28, and Rauf’s message shows that Pakistan is aiming high and entering the tournament with full confidence. Fans now eagerly await the on-field battle to see who comes out on top.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has made headlines with a bold statement ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. When a fan reminded him that Pakistan will face India twice in the tournament, Rauf confidently replied, “Dono apne hai, Inshallah.” (Both are ours, God willing.)

This short but powerful comment has gone viral, as cricket fans gear up for one of the biggest rivalries in the sport. India and Pakistan are in the same group and are scheduled to play together on 14th September. Both teams will possibly play more matches together if they reach the Super Four and the final.

Read Also
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After...
article-image
Read Also
Cooper Connolly's Bow & Arrow Celebration Goes Viral After Dismissing Dewald Brevis During AUS Vs SA...
article-image

The Asia Cup will be held in UAE from September 9 to 28, and Rauf’s message shows that Pakistan is aiming high and entering the tournament with full confidence. Fans now eagerly await the on-field battle to see who comes out on top.

FPJ Reporter's IND Vs PAK Question Blocked By BCCI Official During Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express On August 26
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Hazur Sahib Nanded–Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express On August 26
Toll In Punjab LPG Tanker Fire Mishap Swells To 7 - VIDEO
Toll In Punjab LPG Tanker Fire Mishap Swells To 7 - VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Diversions, No-Parking Zones And Safety Measures For Idol Immersions
Hyderabad Horror: 'Monster' Husband Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops And Dumps Body Parts In Musi River - CCTV Footage Surfaces
Hyderabad Horror: 'Monster' Husband Kills Pregnant Wife, Chops And Dumps Body Parts In Musi River - CCTV Footage Surfaces

At the press conference revealing India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, there was an unexpected and tense moment when a reporter raised the sensitive issue of India playing Pakistan amid recent geopolitical tensions. Both Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar and India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav appeared uncomfortable and unprepared to respond.

As soon as the question was raised regarding the team's approach to facing Pakistan, given the heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, BCCI officials swiftly intervened. A media manager quickly cut off the query, steering the press discussion back to questions related exclusively to team selection.

The move was seen as an attempt by the BCCI to keep cricket insulated from political controversies and societal pressure, especially given that India vs. Pakistan matches continue to be highly anticipated. It's noteworthy that prior to this Asia Cup, other high-profile cricket fixtures between the two nations had already been called off due to public backlash and safety concerns.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan's Pacer Haris Rauf Sends Bold Warning To Team India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video 

Pakistan's Pacer Haris Rauf Sends Bold Warning To Team India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video 

Sportvot x FPJ: MM Tournament Pickleball Brings High-Energy Action To Bangalore

Sportvot x FPJ: MM Tournament Pickleball Brings High-Energy Action To Bangalore

Sportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness High-Octane Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness High-Octane Action

Close Call! Enea Bastianini Escapes Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoids Collision With...

Close Call! Enea Bastianini Escapes Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoids Collision With...

Will Anaya Bangar Enter Bigg Boss 19 House During The Show's Grand Premiere? She Reveals Her Answer

Will Anaya Bangar Enter Bigg Boss 19 House During The Show's Grand Premiere? She Reveals Her Answer