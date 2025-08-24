 'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement

Tendulkar’s message captures the respect Pujara earned within the cricketing community. As the cricketing world bids farewell to one of its most determined Test batters, tributes like Tendulkar’s reflect the deep appreciation for a career defined by perseverance, humility, and love for the red-ball game.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message for Cheteshwar Pujara after the veteran Indian batter announced his retirement from international cricket. Pujara, widely respected for his grit and resilience in Test matches, received an emotional farewell from fans and former teammates alike and Tendulkar’s tribute stood out for its warmth and sincerity.

In a post on social media platform X, Tendulkar wrote, “Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played. Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team. Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out, it wouldn’t have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!”

Cricket x Football: Yuvraj Singh Meets Thomas Muller, Exchanges Jerseys During Memorable MLS 2025...
article-image
'Grateful For The Journey And Support': Rishabh Pant Shares Special Throwback Video Of Test Debut...
article-image

Cheteshwar Pujara, who made his Test debut in 2010, went on to become one of India's most dependable batters in the longest format of the game. Known for his unwavering concentration and classical technique, Pujara played a crucial role in several of India’s historic Test victories, most notably the 2018 series win in Australia, where his tireless efforts earned him widespread acclaim.

Over the years, Pujara earned a reputation as the modern-day wall of Indian cricket, a nod to his ability to absorb pressure and wear down bowling attacks. His batting style, rooted in patience and discipline, often drew comparisons to the greats of the game, including Rahul Dravid.

Tendulkar’s message captures the respect Pujara earned within the cricketing community. As the cricketing world bids farewell to one of its most determined Test batters, tributes like Tendulkar’s reflect the deep appreciation for a career defined by perseverance, humility, and love for the red-ball game.

'That's A Proper Doppelganger': Dinesh Karthik Shares Hilarious Clip Of Cheteshwar Pujara's Lookalike; Video 

In a lighthearted moment amid the ongoing high-stakes Test series between India and England, former Indian cricketer and current commentator Dinesh Karthik unearthed a surprising doppelganger of veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara. The amusing revelation came through a video posted on Karthik’s official Instagram handle, offering a fun break from the on-field intensity of the five-match series.

In the video, Karthik introduced the moment with a cheeky teaser: “What I'm going to show you right now is one cricketer and another person who looks so similar, from a completely different part of the globe. That's a proper doppelganger.” He then revealed side-by-side visuals of Cheteshwar Pujara and a man named Alex Noble, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the Indian cricketer.

The scene quickly turned delightful as Karthik introduced both men and asked them if they could see the resemblance. Both Pujara and Noble, clearly amused, shared a hearty laugh, making for an endearing exchange.

Currently touring England for broadcasting duties, Dinesh Karthik has brought a refreshing blend of cricket insights and offbeat humor, with this latest post drawing laughter and attention from fans across social media. The video has since gone viral, with many agreeing that the resemblance between Pujara and Noble is hard to ignore.

