VIDEO: KL Rahul's Left-Hand Trick Bears Fruit, Celebrates First Toss Win Since 2023 With Hilarious Fist Pump In IND vs SA 3rd ODI

After 2 years and 20 games, India have finally won a toss in ODI. Kl Rahul spun the coin with his left-handed and a major jinx ended in the IND vs SA 3rd ODI at Vishakhapatnam. It was monkey of KL Rahul's back, who hilariously celebrated after winning the toss. The crowd also went gaga with the Indian captain later explaining his trick to bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Before Saturday, India has lost the toss for 20 straight ODIs which is a probability of 0.000095%. The last time India won the toss was during the 2023 World Cup semi-final. Since then, India have had 3 captains in Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill with Rahul finally ending the run.

The celebrations continued in the camp with Harshit Rana celebrating animatedly on the sidelines. Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant also saw the funny side of things as India won their first toss in 21 games. It is the first time coach Gautam Gambhir has seen a toss being won in his tenure as India coach in ODIs.

Kl Rahul despite being a right hander, used his left-hand to spin the coin. The move worked to perfection and the Indian captain was revealing that to bowling coach Morne Morkel.

India made one change to their XI, with Tilak Varma replacing Washington Sundar. Sundar played both games, but with India needing a win, they opted to strengthen their batting. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy continue to warm the bench. Varma's selection comes due to his ability to chip in with part time spin.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav