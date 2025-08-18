'Grateful For The Journey And Support': Rishabh Pant Shares Special Throwback Video Of Test Debut Moment Alongside Virat Kohli; Video

Image: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

On August 18, 2025, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant took to social media to relive one of the most memorable moments of his career, receiving his Test cap from Virat Kohli. Marking the seventh anniversary of his Test debut, Pant shared a video of the emotional moment from 2018 and wrote, "Special day. Grateful for the journey and support."

Pant made his Test debut for India against England at Trent Bridge on August 18, 2018. At just 20 years old, the wicketkeeper-batsman announced his arrival with flair, hitting a six off Adil Rashid to open his account, a rare and bold move that reflected his fearless style. He went on to score 24 runs off 51 balls in the first innings, including two boundaries and that iconic six, before being dismissed by Stuart Broad.

Image: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

While his second innings yielded only 1 run, Pant made a strong impact behind the stumps. He took five catches in England’s first innings, playing a key role as India bowled them out for just 161 runs.

Since that debut, Pant has become a vital part of the Indian Test side, known for his aggressive batting, sharp keeping, and match-winning performances. His post is a reminder not just of where his journey began, but also of the support and mentorship he received from senior players like Kohli along the way.

'Retirement Lelu?': Rishabh Pant Shares Unseen Clip Of Rohit Sharma's Witty Remark From ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final; Video

India’s Champions Trophy celebrations in March 2025 had already given fans a memorable moment, but recently wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared an unseen video from the post-final festivities on Instagram, marking the occasion of the nation’s 79th Independence Day on August 15.

The clip featured snippets of the team watching their four-wicket triumph over New Zealand on television inside the dressing room, followed by jubilant celebrations. Towards the end, Pant was seen asking Rohit where he was taking the stumps he had in his hand. With a trademark smile, the skipper jokingly replied, “Retirement lelu? Har baar jeetega toh mai thodi retirement leta rahunga.”

Pant quickly clarified, “Maine nahi bola bhai, hum toh chaha rahe hai khelo,” before adding a heartfelt caption to his post: “Happy Independence Day, India. Some moments stay with you forever and winning for India is at the top of the list. Proud to be Indian.”

Rohit’s comment comes in the context of his recent decisions to step away from certain formats. In 2024, he retired from T20Is after leading India to glory in the T20 World Cup, and in May this year, he announced his retirement from Test cricket. His lighthearted quip during the Champions Trophy celebrations, however, assured fans that he has no immediate plans to step away from the game entirely.

The moment, blending humour and national pride, has since gone viral among fans, adding yet another chapter to Rohit Sharma’s legacy as both a leader and a beloved figure in Indian cricket.