VIDEO: Virat Kohli Reunites With Ex-RCB Teammates Quinton De Kock, Dale Steyn In Vishakhapatnam

A video of Virat Kohli meeting Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn has since gone viral on social media. Kohli and Steyn were teammates at RCB, with the South African legend now in India as part of the broadcast team with Star Sports. De Kock also spent a few years with the Bengaluru franchise, where he opened the batting with Kohli.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
India arrived in the coastal city this week for the final game of the three-match series. The Men in Blue won the first game in Ranchi, before conceding defeat in Ranchi. The meeting seemingly took place in the team hotel, with Virat especially in good spirits as he chatted along with his former teammates.

Steyn now retired spent 5 years with RCB across two stints. The Proteas speedster retired in 2020 and spent a few years coaching with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. De Kock meanwhile spent just a solitary season with RCB in 2018.

Virat has a stellar record at the ACA-DVCA Stadium in Vizag. In 7 ODI games at the venue, Kohli has Bradman-esque numbers at the venue. He has scored 587 runs with three centuries and 2 half-centuries. One of those 50s was a 99 against the West Indies. Virat averages a mind-boggling 97.83 at the ground, with a high score of 157*.

Virat will now be eyeing a hat-trick of centuries when he walks out to bat. Kohli has achieved the record once previously and could become only the second player in ODI history to do it twice. And if it one venue where the former India captain would fancy his chances, it would be Vishakhapatnam.

