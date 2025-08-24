Will Anaya Bangar Enter Bigg Boss 19 House During The Show's Grand Premiere? She Reveals Her Answer

Image: Anaya Bangar/Instagram

Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has confirmed that she will not be entering the Bigg Boss 19 house, putting an end to the growing speculation surrounding her possible appearance on the show.

Just ahead of the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere, which kicks off on August 24, Anaya addressed the rumours through her official Instagram handle. In a short Instagram story, she wrote, “It’s not gonna be Bigg Boss.”

Image: Anaya Bangar/Instagram

The cryptic yet clear message comes after weeks of speculation linking her name to the new season of the popular reality show. Fans and media outlets alike had been wondering if the social media personality and rising public figure would make her television debut through Bigg Boss.

As the countdown to Bigg Boss 19 continues, the full list of contestants remains under wraps. But with Anaya’s confirmation, fans now know one name that won’t be on the roster this year.

Anaya Bangar FACES HATE For Sharing Throwback Video Of Taking Cricketing Tips From Virat Kohli

Anaya Bangar found herself at the center of unexpected online backlash after she posted a throwback video on Instagram, in which a young version of herself is seen receiving cricketing tips from Indian legend Virat Kohli. The clip, meant to be an inspiring moment of reflection on her journey, was met with negativity by some users who questioned her intentions and accused her of “using Kohli’s name for clout.”

Anaya shared the video with a heartfelt caption that read, "Back then, just a kid listening to tips from Virat. Today, I’m fighting for a chance to represent India women’s." While many followers praised the post for its sincerity and motivational tone, a section of social media users responded with hate comments, alleging that she was trying to gain attention using a star cricketer’s name.

Criticism ranged from sarcastic remarks about her aspirations to accusations of publicity-seeking, with some trolls even mocking her skills and questioning her place in men's cricket. The negativity sparked concern among fans, many of whom came forward in support of Anaya, urging people to respect the journeys of young athletes instead of tearing them down.