Cooper Connolly's Bow & Arrow Celebration Goes Viral After Dismissing Dewald Brevis During AUS Vs SA 3rd ODI; Video 

Australia ended their ODI series against South Africa on a high note with a massive 276-run win in the third and final match at Mackay. But what grabbed the most attention wasn’t just the win, it was Cooper Connolly’s savage celebration after taking a key wicket.

The viral moment came when Connolly dismissed Dewald Brevis, who was on 49. As Brevis walked back, Connolly acted like he was shooting a bow and arrow, aimed right at him. The bold send-off lit up social media and became a talking point among fans.

South Africa were chasing a huge target of 432, after centuries from Australian batters Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, and a stunning unbeaten 118 from Cameron Green. The Proteas crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 155.

Cooper Connolly was the star with the ball, picking up 5 wickets for just 22 runs, becoming the youngest Australian to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Australia’s dominant win avoided a series whitewash and showed off some exciting young talent especially Connolly, whose performance and celebration stole the show.

Reverse Sweep To Victory! Glenn Maxwell's Magic Seals Thrilling Win As Australia Clinches T20I Series 2-1 Against South Africa; Video

In a nail-biting finish at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Saturday, Glenn Maxwell’s brilliance under pressure led Australia to a stunning two-wicket victory over South Africa in the third and final T20I. With just two delivery remaining, Maxwell reverse-swept Lungi Ngidi for a boundary to seal the chase, guiding Australia to a 2-1 series win.

Chasing a competitive target of 173, Australia were in deep trouble at several stages but found a hero in Maxwell, who remained unbeaten on 62 off just 36 balls. His explosive knock included eight boundaries and two towering sixes, showcasing his trademark flair and composure during high-pressure moments.

Earlier, South Africa posted 172/7 in their 20 overs, largely thanks to a power-packed 53 from Dewald Brevis. The young batter hammered one boundary and launched six massive sixes, giving the Proteas a solid total to defend. For Australia, Nathan Ellis was the standout with the ball, picking up 3 wickets for 31 runs in his four-over spell, including key middle-over breakthroughs that restricted South Africa’s late momentum.

In reply, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh played a crucial role at the top, scoring 54 runs off 30 balls with 3 boundaries and 5 sixes. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Marsh and later Maxwell ensured the scoreboard kept ticking. Australia reached the target at 173/8 in 19.5 overs, with Maxwell’s reverse sweep becoming the iconic moment of the match.

The thrilling victory not only gave Australia the match but also the series, bouncing back strongly after South Africa had drawn level in the second T20I. Maxwell’s composure and match-winning shot will be remembered as one of the highlights of this gripping series.