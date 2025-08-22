Scary Moment! Wiaan Mulder Nearly Suffers Tragic Injury After Nasty Fall During AUS Vs SA 2nd ODI Match; Video

Image: cricket.com.au/X

In a moment that sent shockwaves through the stadium, South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder collapsed mid-run-up during the second ODI against Australia in Mackay on Friday, August 22, before making a remarkable comeback just a delivery later.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of Australia's innings. As Mulder charged in with full rhythm to bowl his first delivery, he suddenly lost his footing, his back leg slipping awkwardly during his follow-through. The Proteas star crashed onto the pitch, triggering alarm among teammates and fans alike, fearing a serious injury.

Fortunately, Mulder was quick to recover, displaying impressive composure. He stood up, brushed himself off, and resumed his over. On his very next delivery, technically the second legal ball, he made an immediate impact.

Mitchell Marsh, the Australian captain, attempted to take control with a pull shot to a ball that wasn't quite short enough. The mistimed effort resulted in a soft, looping catch to substitute fielder Corbin Bosch at mid-on. Bosch made no mistake, sending Marsh back to the pavilion for 18 off 25 balls and turning what could have been a nightmare moment into a turning point for South Africa.

The sequence highlighted not only Mulder’s resilience but also the unpredictable drama of cricket, where a moment of near-injury was followed by a crucial breakthrough.

Reverse Sweep To Victory! Glenn Maxwell's Magic Seals Thrilling Win As Australia Clinches T20I Series 2-1 Against South Africa; Video

In a nail-biting finish at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns on Saturday, Glenn Maxwell’s brilliance under pressure led Australia to a stunning two-wicket victory over South Africa in the third and final T20I. With just two delivery remaining, Maxwell reverse-swept Lungi Ngidi for a boundary to seal the chase, guiding Australia to a 2-1 series win.

Chasing a competitive target of 173, Australia were in deep trouble at several stages but found a hero in Maxwell, who remained unbeaten on 62 off just 36 balls. His explosive knock included eight boundaries and two towering sixes, showcasing his trademark flair and composure during high-pressure moments.

Earlier, South Africa posted 172/7 in their 20 overs, largely thanks to a power-packed 53 from Dewald Brevis. The young batter hammered one boundary and launched six massive sixes, giving the Proteas a solid total to defend. For Australia, Nathan Ellis was the standout with the ball, picking up 3 wickets for 31 runs in his four-over spell, including key middle-over breakthroughs that restricted South Africa’s late momentum.

In reply, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh played a crucial role at the top, scoring 54 runs off 30 balls with 3 boundaries and 5 sixes. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Marsh and later Maxwell ensured the scoreboard kept ticking. Australia reached the target at 173/8 in 19.5 overs, with Maxwell’s reverse sweep becoming the iconic moment of the match.

The thrilling victory not only gave Australia the match but also the series, bouncing back strongly after South Africa had drawn level in the second T20I. Maxwell’s composure and match-winning shot will be remembered as one of the highlights of this gripping series.